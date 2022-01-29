Tourists catch a lizard coming out of a hotel toilet

posted on 01/28/2022 22:21 / updated on 01/28/2022 22:22



(credit: reproduction)

The vacation trip of a British woman and her boyfriend ended up having, on one of the days, an exotic surprise. Chantima Chairisuk, 45, found a monitor lizard when she was using the toilet at the hotel she was staying at. The episode took place in the province of Pathum Thani, a tourist region of Thailand.

Before using the toilet, Chantima noticed something moving inside the toilet, called her boyfriend, Jason Kingman, 37, to check what it was and took out her cell phone to film what appeared. The two were startled when they saw a lizard coming out of the pipe. “My girlfriend called me and said there was something dirty moving in the bathroom. I thought ‘this is weird’ and I never thought it was a lizard. I was quite surprised when I saw what it was,” Jason told the portal. Metro UK.

In the video, recorded by the British tourist, it is possible to see the reptile emerging, initially shy, sticking its head out and observing the environment with its tongue out. After taking a peek, the lizard returned to the pipe and left.

the species

Monitor lizards are native to Africa, but can be found in many parts of the world. They have long necks, powerful tails and claws, and well-developed limbs. The reptile’s adult length varies from 20cm to 3m, depending on the species.

Although the animal caught in the video appeared tame, the monitor lizard can be violent when threatened and has glands that contain toxic substances, but that are not capable of killing an adult human.