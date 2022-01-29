Ubisoft exec says fans ‘don’t understand’ NFTs

Ubisoft is back to talking about NFTs once again. Now, the French publisher’s vice president of strategic innovations, Nicholas Pouard, has suggested that fans simply “don’t understand” the premise of this market.

In an interview with Finder, Pouard was asked what the “big plus point” the community would be missing out on by ignoring these non-fungible tokens. He claims that the system “is part of a paradigm shift in gaming.”

I think gamers don’t understand what a digital secondary market can bring to them. For now, because of the current situation and the context of the NFTs, they truly believe this is destroying the planet. […] but what we [da Ubisoft] what we’re looking at is the end game and the conclusion is giving players the opportunity to resell their items whenever they want. So it’s really for them. It is really beneficial. But they don’t understand it for now.

For the executive, “changing from one economic system to another is not easy”, “it takes time” and reinforces that Ubisoft “knows that”.

Remembering that the community reception to Quartz (NFTs system adopted by the company) is not the best and even the ad video reached 95% disapproval on YouTube.

