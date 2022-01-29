Ubisoft execs say gamers don’t understand the advantages of NFTs

The company claims that critics do not understand the economic benefits that decentralized technology can bring.

In December, Ubisoft became the first major publisher in the gaming world to enter the NFT market with the Quartz platform. The company began to provide Blockchain linked items in Ghost Recon Breakpointin a move that was heavily criticized by players erhad a record of negative reactions to its ad video.

In an interview given to the Australian website Finder, two executives from the French developer stated that all this was motivated by the lack of knowledge that players have in relation to technology. According to Nicolas Pouar, vice president of the Strategic Innovations Laboratory at Ubisoft, the public does not understand what benefits a secondary digital market can bring.

“For now, given the current situation and context of the NFTs, players really believe that it’s first about destroying the planet, and second about being a tool of speculation. But what we’re seeing at Ubisoft first is the end goal. It’s about giving players the opportunity to resell their items as soon as they no longer need them or have finished playing the game.”, explained Pouar.

The opinion is shared by Didier Genevois, technical director of blockchain technology at Ubisoft, who played a secondary role in the interview. In the opinion of the executives, the industry is undergoing a paradigm shift in its economy, and it is normal for there to be resistance from players to change their mindsets.

Ubisoft guarantees that NFTs will be completely optional

Asked about the fact that many players see NFTs only as a new form of microtransactions, Pouar stated that “players are always right”, but veered off topic in his reply. The executive simply stated that NFTs — called Digits by Ubisoft — are completely optional and were built out of the gaming economyand that at no time will anything be forced to use them.



He said the need to buy the company’s games and play them for at least two hours is a barrier to speculators, and that the system is still in an experimental phase and must undergo several modifications. What the executive does not mention is the fact that the developer is directly benefited every time a Digit is resold. with a share of the buyer’s income—that is, it has plenty of reasons to encourage the use of technology.

Pouar and Genevois state that the decision to use the technology (or the play to win model) in other projects depends exclusively on the teams involved in each of them.. However, they are willing to continue implementing the Quartz system in more games — members of the company itself have already been against it: in France, Union groups representing Ubisoft workers have criticized the company’s decisions to enter this segment.stating that NFTs are useless, expensive and harmful to the environment.

