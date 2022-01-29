Understand how the delivery of goods via drones will work in Brazil | Ribeirao Preto and France

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) authorized, this Friday (21), the company Speedbird Aero, from Franca (SP), to carry out commercial deliveries via drones.

The authorization is the first of its kind in the country, which allows an unmanned aircraft to be used for commercial operations, including food.

The certification enables the DLV-1 NEO model drone to fly on BVLOS (Beyound Visual Line of Sigh) routes, which means beyond the pilot’s line of sight, that is, in an automated way.

The company must follow a series of protocols, how to carry loads of up to 2.5 kg and fly over unpopulated places, such as rivers and mountains, within a radius of 3 km, as CEO and co-founder Manoel Coelho explains.

“Unlike filming drones, ours follows a series of criteria. People get worried because there is something new. They confuse thinking that they are common drones, that they can do pirouettes, and it has nothing to do with it”, he says.

Anac authorizes delivery of products via drone in Brazil

In this article, you will know:

Who can carry and what can be carried? Can the drone crash? Will drones replace couriers? How do routes work? Do drones have cameras? So in practice, how will it be?

In partnership with Speedbird, iFood is the first company to use the services in Brazil. For now, deliveries are being made in Aracaju (SE), in a stretch that could not be served by the application before.

Currently, food, beverages, market products and documents are being transported. But, according to Manoel Coelho, soon the company will ask Anac and the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to approve more items.

“We are carrying out studies with partner laboratories to demonstrate aeronautical safety in transporting biological materials, such as vaccines, blood samples, organ transplants”, says Coelho.

Tests were carried out between Anac and Speedbird to ensure drone safety

Drones are about two meters long and can fly up to 40 km/h. They are automated through software and hardware. These technologies have 136 security requirements in their codes, which serve to anticipate failures and take specific actions.

If there is a loss of the communication link with the aircraft, for example, the automatisms will command the return of the vehicle back to its operational base.

For each drone, there is also an operator. As a last resort, if all security requirements fail, the drone operator cuts the engines and a parachute is deployed to make the landing.

“We have passed thousands of hours of testing automated flights. This automation is much safer when we make a comparison between a manned and unmanned flight. It does not let the pilot put the aircraft at risk”, says Coelho.

Will drones replace couriers?

The drone's objective is to carry out only one part of the journey, while the delivery person continues to carry out the other

The purpose of drones is that they serve as a complement on the delivery route, aiming to reduce the travel time and also to avoid land accidents to which the couriers may be subject.

“Our proposal is to let the drone do the risky part, and put the motoboy to do the last stretch. He won’t have to run to the middle of town to deliver a hamburger to the other side. The purpose of the drone is to remove this bulk”, explains Manoel.

According to the CEO, in a test in Belo Horizonte (MG), the delivery time was reduced from 40 to 5 minutes. With the time shortened, the idea is that the motoboy can make more deliveries. In addition, for the founding partner, the technology also helps to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

All flight routes need to be pre-established and pre-authorized by the Department of Airspace Control (DCEA). These routes are automated and cannot be changed later.

“The pilot cannot change these routes. So we can’t fly to anyone’s house at random. It goes from a pharmacy to a hospital, from corridor A to corridor B”, says Coelho.

Drone landing point is protected by markings

The company also needs to follow safety margins established in the project, such as not flying over populated places, keep away from possible sources of electromagnetic interference and respect weather conditions.

The take-off and landing points will be places established in common agreement with the customer, following the guidelines of being inside a circle with a radius of four meters, in a protected location with markings.

The drone has a camera attached, but it is only used to monitor the flight. Following the same movements as the aircraft, the camera takes off and lands vertically, and remains horizontal during the flight. Therefore, it is not possible to film and photograph houses or people.

“She won’t film homes, won’t take pictures, won’t invade people’s privacy, either physically or in pictures,” says the CEO.

So in practice, how will it be?

Drones fly, on average, at a height of 40 meters

The drone does not climb diagonally, like planes or helicopters. Due to its automation, it takes off vertically, sails horizontally and lands vertically.

Also in order not to invade the space of these other aerial vehicles, the permitted height for drones is to fly between 30 and 120 meters. On average, they usually fly at 40 meters.

Before take-off, the box that will carry the products is manually coupled. On landing, when the drone is approximately 20 centimeters off the ground, the box is automatically ejected.

The motoboy, who will already be at the place, takes the order and makes the last journey to the place of delivery. The drone takes off and returns to the starting point.

