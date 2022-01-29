Unimed Natal temporarily suspends elective surgeries due to the increase in covid cases – 01/28/2022 – News

According to the note released on the Institution’s social network, the suspension does not occur in emergency procedures, such as oncological, obstetric and cases with imminent risk of life or health problems of patients.

The reason for the temporary suspension was the increase in the occupation of hospital beds, in addition to the scarcity of supplies for clinical analysis exams. Another determining factor is the removal of health professionals due to covid-19.

According to Unimed, 2,822 patients have been admitted to the network of hospitals served by the health plan since the beginning of the pandemic. Only this Friday (29), the network has 68 people hospitalized. Of these, 19 are ICU beds and 49 are in clinical beds. Unimed highlights that hospitalizations due to Covid are around 13% of the total number of hospitalizations in the network. However, the cooperative points out that since December 10 there has been a growing increase in the number of people hospitalized.

The weekly average of attendances in the Unimed network is 6 thousand. The data are related to all attendances, but according to Unimed Natal “there is a high percentage of respiratory syndromes”.

Regarding testing, according to the cooperative, in December, approximately 10,000 RT-PCR tests were carried out to detect the coronavirus and, in January, there are already more than 23,000 tests carried out. Unimed emphasizes that the tests are used correctly, as there may be a shortage of inputs in Brazil.