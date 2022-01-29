Unimed Sorocaba expands Advanced Unit in the North Zone | Advertising Special – Unimed Sorocaba

Unimed Sorocaba expanded the North Zone Advanced Unit Dr. Basílio Cassar, installed at Shopping Cidade Sorocaba, continuing a plan to expand and restructure its care and business units. The expansion includes a 24-hour Emergency Service, which has already started serving the population.

The Advanced Unit, which operates on Floor L1, currently has a diagnostic center, where it is possible to perform tests such as ABPM (Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring), holter, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and exercise tests, in addition to ultrasound, digital X-ray and laboratory tests. The Advanced Unit also has a commercial pharmacy for Unimed customers, which completes patient care.

The Advanced Unit offers several beds for patient care — Photo: Unimed Sorocaba/Disclosure

With the expansion, the North Zone Advanced Unit now has an additional area of ​​567 m², where the 24-hour Emergency Room with five offices, a children’s observation room with five beds, an adult observation room with seven beds, a bedroom isolation rooms, in addition to plaster and dressing rooms. For the operation of the new area, Unimed Sorocaba opened about 100 new jobs.

The Emergency Room also has an emergency room with two beds with quick access for an ambulance, with the support of a medical team specialized in emergency care. The 24h PA also offers services in the areas of medical clinic and pediatrics, in addition to the orthopedics specialty, which is open to the public from 7 am to 11 pm.

Another gain for the North Zone Advanced Unit is the installation of a new CT scanner, with advanced technology that allows the integration of exams into the electronic medical records of patients, bringing more agility and efficiency to the diagnosis.

Unimed Sorocaba customers directly benefiting from the expansion of the Advanced Unit have the convenience of 24-hour parking inside Shopping Cidade and can enjoy a modern and comfortable structure.

The chairman of the Board of Directors of Unimed Sorocaba, oncologist Gustavo Ribeiro Neves, explains that the expansion meets a request from customers in the region. “The expansion of the Advanced Unit will speed up the care of patients in the North Zone and cities such as Iperó, Boituva and Porto Feliz that are part of the cooperative’s coverage area. The installation of the Emergency Room will reduce travel time and speed up patient care. ”

In the new unit, MRI scans are also available — Photo: Unimed Sorocaba/Disclosure

This work is part of an innovation and modernization plan by Unimed Sorocaba, which includes an increase in the use of technology to provide customers with a safer and more agile service, resulting in the new Unimed Sorocaba application.

The app allows customers to schedule exams and consultations, obtain the virtual card, consult pharmacy prices, in addition to having access to the medical guide, to all laboratory and imaging exams since 2018, information about hospitalization and emergency room, step counter, medication use, family history, among other features.

Launched in October 2021, the tool currently counts more than 83 thousand registered users and more than 40 thousand appointments made (between exams and consultations), and in recent days we can observe the rise of its use, keeping the daily average above 1 thousand appointments.

Waiting room was made to offer all comfort to patients — Photo: Unimed Sorocaba/Disclosure

Considered the largest system of health cooperatives in the world, Unimed do Brasil is made up of 341 cooperatives. Together, they bring together 118,000 doctors, 18 million beneficiaries and 135 own hospitals. Unimed Sorocaba is part of the group classified as large, as it has more than 100,000 direct customers in its portfolio, in addition to another 79,000 served via exchanges. Currently, the institution is made up of 1,200 cooperating physicians and 2,533 employees.

Hospital Dr. Miguel Soeiro is one of the most modern of the 135 hospital institutions in the national Unimed System. For this reason, it is considered a reference, capable of performing highly complex surgeries, including eight types of organ transplants – such as heart, liver, bone marrow, among others.

Service:

Expansion of Unimed Sorocaba’s North Zone Advanced Unit

Place: L1 floor of Shopping Cidade Sorocaba

Address: Avenida Itavuvu, 3373 – Jardim Santa Cecília

Information: (15) 3333-1400