US Inflation, Unemployment, Exchanges Abroad and What Else You Need to Know to Invest Well Today

The week ends with an agenda full of relevant indicators that will be released this Friday (28) in Brazil and the United States.

There, at 10:30 am, the PCE (Price Index for Personal Consumption Expenditure) comes out in December – this is the inflation index most followed by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) to determine the next steps of monetary policy of the world’s largest economy.

Market expectations are for a 0.5% increase last month – investors should follow this data carefully, as US stock markets are in a state of great tension with signs that higher interest rates and withdrawal of stimulus will be tougher than expected.

Here, at 9 am, the IBGE reports the unemployment rate in November, which analysts estimate dropped from 12.1% in October to 11.6%. The market is still evaluating data from the IGP-M (General Market Price Index) for January, which ended the month up by 1.82%, according to FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas).

At 9:30 am, the Central Bank releases its note on credit operations in December, with concessions, interest rates and default, and during the afternoon, at 2:30 pm, the National Treasury informs the RTN (National Treasury Result) for December and the year. Benefiting from the strong increase in revenue, the agency is expected to report the first primary surplus since 2013.

bags abroad

The main stock indices abroad are operating mixed this Friday morning. following the trend of this very volatile week following the announcement of the Federal Reserve’s policies.

In Europe, the drop is due to investor concern about the growing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

At around 8 am, the Euro Stoxx 50 index, which brings together large companies in the euro zone, was down by 1.87%. In the United States, futures contracts on the main indexes were operating close to zero — the S&P 500 was down 0.19% and the Nasdaq was up 0.18%.