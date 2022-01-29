US says Bolsonaro has ‘responsibility’ to confront Putin over Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on US says Bolsonaro has ‘responsibility’ to confront Putin over Ukraine 9 Views

  • Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches
  • From BBC News Brazil in Washington

Bolsonaro sitting at an event with a serious face looking ahead

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia will take place in February, amid escalating tensions in Europe

The United States government said on Friday (28/01) that “Brazil has a responsibility to uphold democratic principles and protect the rule-based order, and to reinforce this message to Russia at every opportunity.”

The statement was given in response to questions from BBC News Brasil about the visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for February.

The trip was confirmed yesterday by Bolsonaro, amid an escalation of military tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

“He [Putin] yes it is conservative. I’ll be there next month, looking for better understandings, commercial relations. The whole world is nice to us,” Bolsonaro told supporters this Thursday, 1/27, in front of Palácio da Alvorada.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia wants dialogue, ‘not war’, says minister on Ukrainian crisis – News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that he wants diplomacy to prevail, not …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved