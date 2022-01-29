USA: Comedian regrets not having been vaccinated and dies of Covid at 40

Comedian Christian Cabrera died at the age of 40 from Covid-19. Days earlier, he expressed his regret for not having been vaccinated in a message to his brother Jino Cabrera. The case took place in Los Angeles, California, United States. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

Christian was admitted to a hospital emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs. A few days later, on December 25, 2021, his Covid-19 test came back positive.

In the periods that followed, his health condition worsened and difficulty breathing was frequent.

In a text message sent to his brother, released by the American portal KTLA, Christian said: “I can’t breathe again. I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I could do it all over again, I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I am fighting for my life here and I wish I had been vaccinated.”

Unfortunately, Covid-19 won that fight and Christian Cabrera died of pneumonia due to the illness.

