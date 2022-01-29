Vaccine combined with contamination strengthens immunity, research shows

People naturally infected with Sars-CoV-2 and vaccinated against the virus have enhanced and longer-lasting immunity against the virus. Covid-19. The findings are in a study by the University of Oregon, USA, published Thursday in the online version of the journal Science Immunology.

According to the research, the amount of antibodies in the blood of people who have been infected and vaccinated is up to ten times higher compared to those who have only been vaccinated.

The researchers analyzed the immune response of 104 people who were vaccinated against Covid-19. They were divided into three groups. The first had 42 vaccinated without previous contagion. The second was formed by 31 people who received immunization after an infection by the disease. Another 31 were infected after vaccination.

Then the scientists collected blood from the participants. The samples were exposed in the laboratory to three variants of Sars-CoV-2. The strains chosen were Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351) and Delta (B.1.617.2). Ômicron has not been tested. “Immunity generated by natural infection alone is very variable. Some people produce a stronger response, others do not,” explained one of the study’s co-authors — Marcel Curlin, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Oregon School of Medicine. “But vaccination combined with immunity from infection almost always provides a robust response.”

The results showed that the two “hybrid immunity” groups (vaccinated and infected), regardless of order, generated the highest levels of antibodies compared to the vaccine-only group. The study was done before the emergence of the Ômicron variant. It has been spreading at an unprecedented speed. But the researchers believe that the hybrid immune responses must be equally robust with the new variant, which is highly contagious.

“The possibility that we get infected now is high because there are so many viruses around us right now,” said another study co-author — Fikadu Tafesse, assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology. “The best thing we can do now is get the vaccine as soon as possible. So if the virus comes, we’ll have a mild case of the disease and we’ll have superimmunity.”

As much of the world’s population is already vaccinated and the new variant is extremely contagious, many researchers believe that the pandemic may be close to an end. “By this time, many people already vaccinated should catch the disease and achieve hybrid immunity,” said co-author Bill Messer, also a professor of medicine. “As time passes, the virus will face a humanity with an increasingly robust immunity.”

Endemic

At this point, the authors believe, the disease tends to become endemic. Scientists point out that, although the conclusions reinforce those of previous studies, the sample used was small, the contagion took place in the laboratory, and the Ômicron was not tested. Therefore, they say, vaccination remains essential.

