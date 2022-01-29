Vaccines protect against long-term covid and colds, according to studies – 01/29/2022

Vaccines protect against long-term covid and colds, according to studies – Research shows that immunization protects against chronic sequelae of the coronavirus and even against colds. It was also found that many infected with the omicron variant had already contracted covid before.

Vaccinated people are at lower risk of developing long-term Covid symptoms after infection than non-vaccinated people. The conclusion is a new preliminary study by doctors at Bar-Ilan University in Safed, Israel, submitted to the scientific journal Nature on Tuesday (25/01).

The cases studied were from the initial phase of the vaccination campaign, starting in March 2021. The researchers asked more than 3,000 PCR-tested citizens about possible long-term symptoms of covid-19. Among them, 951 had a confirmed infection.

The result suggests that vaccination helps to better deal with an eventual infection, which occurs despite immunization. “It’s another reason to get vaccinated,” according to Michael Edelstein, an epidemiologist at the university.

Fundamentally, vaccines already protect by helping to prevent infections. But even if someone vaccinated becomes infected, the progression of the disease is much milder.

This is also reflected in the long-term effects: vaccinees were 54% less likely to have headaches; fatigue symptoms were up to 64% less likely; and muscle pain, 68% less likely.

The intensity of the symptoms observed corresponded to the values ​​that had also been reported by study participants who had not yet been infected by the new coronavirus.

Long Covid is hard to determine

It is often difficult for general practitioners to accurately diagnose long covid. Patients often feel that they are not taken seriously when they complain.

Typical symptoms such as fatigue, tiredness, dizziness, lack of concentration or muscle pain are rarely unequivocally attributable to a past infection. A study published in PlosMedicine on September 28, 2021, for which researchers analyzed data from 273,618 Covid-19 carriers, confirmed this difficulty.

The study found that nearly 60% of those infected still had symptoms after six months. The situation is similar to that of the common flu, in which 40% of those recovered complain of symptoms similar to those of long-term covid after six months.

However, estimates of the frequency of long-term covid vary widely depending on the definition of typical symptoms. The Helmholtz Society, for example, estimates it at less than 10%, but it is possible that only severe cases were considered as confirmed diagnoses.

Vaccines would also help against cold

Researchers from the universities of Ulm and Amsterdam have pointed to another reason to get vaccinated: the Covid-19 immunizers on the market would also offer some protection against other coronaviruses (hCoV), which often cause colds. In addition, they would be effective against the pathogens of the first severe acute respiratory syndrome virus (Sars-CoV-1).

The team led by Frank Kirchhoff, from the Institute of Molecular Virology at the University of Ulm, states, in a study published on January 25 in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, that “vaccination leads to efficient cross-neutralization of Sars-CoV-1, but not of Mers-CoV. On average, vaccination significantly increases neutralizing activity against [os vírus de resfriado] hCoV-OC43, -NL63 and -229E.”

More and more recoveries contract the omicron

Meanwhile, a large British health study showed that nearly a third of those who contracted the coronavirus from 5 to 20 January 2022 had had covid-19 before. The highly contagious variant omicron is currently dominant in the UK.

The study, which is part of the REACT coronavirus research program, consulted 100,500 individuals who had undergone rapid antigen tests in the period. One in 23 participants (4.41%) tested positive. It was the highest number of infected since REACT began, in May 2020. In December, the rate was 1.4%.

Now, 64.6% of those confirmed to have been infected reported having had covid-19 in the past. However, as the data is based on self-reports, the numbers must be evaluated with caution.