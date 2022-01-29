Vasco x Boavista: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | carioca championship

Vasco and Boavista return to the field for the Carioca Championship this Saturday night, at 9 pm (Brasilia time), at São Januário Stadium. The teams face each other for the second round of the state.

After a good victory in the debut against Volta Redonda, Vasco plays the first game of the season at home, with the support of its fans. This time, coach Zé Ricardo has all the reinforcements at his disposal, but the tendency is for him to repeat the lineup from the first round. The team currently leads the state classification thanks to the four goals scored.

In turn, coach Leandrão’s Boavista comes from a draw with Botafogo and will face another quarry right away. In recent days, the team regularized the situations of left-back Miguel and midfielder Ryan, both on loan from Fortaleza. But the lineup should not change with respect to the debut. Verdão de Bacaxá occupies the fifth place in the table.

Vasco – coach Zé Ricardo

Unlike the first round, when it was full of embezzlement due to registrations, this time Vasco has all the players regularized and available. The exception is midfielder Vitinho, who is still recovering from an injury suffered in last week’s training game. Yuri Lara, who came out complaining of a nuisance in Wednesday’s game, is doing well and will be listed.

Although Matheus Barbosa and Galarza are options in the midfield, however, the tendency is for Zé Ricardo to keep his debut lineup, with Juninho more advanced in the middle and Gabriel Pec stuck on the right wing.

Therefore, Vasco’s likely lineup is Thiago Rodrigues, Weverton, Ulisses, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Juninho (Matheus Barbosa), Nenê, Gabriel Pec, Bruno Nazário and Raniel.

Boavista – coach Leandrão

Despite the regularization of the two reinforcements loaned by Fortaleza, Boavista should repeat the team that drew with Botafogo in the debut. At the time, Verdão opened the scoring, but Bota sought a tie in the first half.

Possible lineup for Boavista: Fernando, Wellington Silva, Diogo Rangel, Kadu Fernandes, Bull, Marquinho, Ralph, Biel, Matheus Alessandro, Marquinhos and Di María.

