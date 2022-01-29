Video: Crowd shaves hair and beats gang-rape victim in India

As if the trauma of a gang rape wasn’t enough, the victim still had her hair shaved and was beaten by other women. All this was done publicly in Katusva Nagar, India.

Images captured a 20-year-old woman, who appears with her hair visibly cut shortly after being abused by liquor vendors.

The case was denounced by the Head of the Delhi Women’s Commission, Swati Maliwal, last Thursday (27), through a publication on her Twitter profile.

“Her head was shaved and black paint was put on her face and then she was made to parade through the streets wearing a garland of flip-flops,” she posted. “I am notifying the Delhi Police. All accused men and women must be arrested and the girl and her family must be given security,” Wati said when sharing the footage.

कस्तूरबा नगर में 20 साल की लड़की का अअैध शराब बेचने वालंं द्वारा ैंैंैंरेप किया गया कि कर उसे ंजंजा की माला पहना ूूरे इलाक़े में मँँँ काला करके घघमाया. मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। सब अअराधी आदमी औरतंं को अरेस्ट किया जाए और लड़की और उसके परिवार को सुरक्षा दी जाए. pic.twitter.com/4ExXufDaO3 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 27, 2022

Swati had a date with the woman and heard that she was kidnapped from her home and raped by three men. To make matters worse, the perpetrators were still encouraged by other women, while the victim was raped.

The victim’s sister claims that the reason for the rape was the death of a neighborhood boy by suicide. The boy would be in love with the woman, but she would have refused to have a relationship, which made him take her life.

The case is investigated and the victim, who is the mother of a child, is in a hospital in a stable state of health.

