Video: Police raid bitcoin “mine” where they thought there was marijuana plantation

In the city of Santipons, in Seville, Spanish authorities confiscated 21 bitcoin mining equipment (ASIC) and several cryptocurrency mining video cards after breaking into suspected illegal marijuana cultivation facilities.

Instead of finding a marijuana plantation, they found a mining farm. Before the operation, the police carried out an investigation and found that the closed area was stealing electricityconnecting to the electrical grid, bypassing the meters.

According to Spanish police, the equipment valued at 50,000 euros was seized during a special operation. Police investigations began as a result of a possible marijuana plantation that could be located in some stables, according to the National Police in communicated.

marijuana plantation

Upon entering the “farm”, the agents found a large shelf with 21 interconnected PC towers and a complicated and ingenious electrical system that was illegally connected to the electrical grid, with “a very high energy consumption”, according to the police.

After breaking into the place, agents realized that there was no marijuana cultivation, but a cryptocurrency farm that steals energy.

One of the problems with cryptocurrencies is the very high consumption of electricity they require. For mining to be profitable, you need to keep dozens of powerful, high-power graphics cards running 24/7.

This is why cryptocurrency farms are in countries where electricity is cheap or easy to connect illegally.

At this location, the police seized 21 ASIC equipment, dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin mining, valued at 31,500 euros, and could generate a profit of 2,500 euros for miners.

Mining RIGs, also used for cryptocurrency mining, were also found, which could have an approximate value of 13,000 euros and generate profits of 1,000 euros per month.

Cryptocurrency mining is not prohibited in Spain, but not paying for electricity is, just like in any country. The police found that the entire facility was illegally connected to electricity.

Investigators are now analyzing the seized material to try to identify the owners of the facilities and the police believe that the mining farm was in an early stage of operation, which is why the police intervention would have dismantled the activity before it became profitable.