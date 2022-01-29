Vinícius, from BBB 22, doesn’t want to kiss on the mouth, and Slovenia responds: ‘I teach you to like it’ | real time

Vinícius, Eliezer and Eslovênia talk about relationships in the living room of the BBB 22’s house. The bachelor of Laws says that he has not been kissing in the mouth for more than four years, and that he will be more in protest. The designer then says: “Boy, when you get out of here, the amount of mouth kissing you’re going to give…”. “I’m not going to hit anyone, my son”, replies the Ceará native, and Eliezer counters:
“Are you going to play hard to get?”
Vinícius, from BBB 22, says he doesn’t want to kiss on the mouth, and Slovenia responds: ‘I teach you to like and want’ — Photo: Globo
The conversation continues, and Vinícius insists that he doesn’t want to kiss on the mouth anymore. “There will be people wanting it. Go kiss on the mouth, you’ll be happy! Kiss everyone!“. Next, the Ceará native says he won’t kiss when he leaves the house, just work. The Pernambuco woman promises: “My love, I teach you to like and want. Relax.”
Do you already follow BBB on social media?
📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb
📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil
📲 Telegram: t.me/bigbrotherbrasil
👀 Want to know all about BBB 22? 👉 CLICK HERE!