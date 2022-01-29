Vyni, from ‘BBB’ 22, lives in a humble house in Cariri, Ceará

The ‘BBB’ participant’s house is located in the region that has the name of a street, Vicente Leite. In the image, the law graduate shows the wall of his backyard without the plaster (Photo: Reproduction)

Vyni, participant of “Big Brother Brasil” 22, lives in a simple house in Cariri do Ceará. He was the first contestant to reach two million followers on Instagram in less than five days and drew attention for his favoritism. The Law graduate, who is from Crato, lives with his paternal grandmother, who raised him.

The 23-year-old from Ceará showed some details of the house by recording videos with jokes for social networks. He calls himself a “low-income influencer”. See photos below:

