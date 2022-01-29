Wagner Ribeiro says that Abel Ferreira was a ‘demagogue’ and believes that Endrick can decide the World Cup for Palmeiras

Anyone who thought that the backstage of Palmeiras would go on smoothly before going to Abu Dhabi was wrong. This Friday, in an interview with the Nossa Área program, on Rádio Bandeirantes, businessman Wagner Ribeiro, who was hired to take care of Endrick’s affairs, criticized coach Abel Ferreira and said that the jewel would decide the Club World Cup if he was registered.

A famous player agent who took care of the business of Neymar, Gabigol, Lucas Moura, among others, is about to take over Endrick’s career when the boy turns 16. On the eve of the World Cup, Wagner has defended the prodigy’s move to the United Arab Emirates, but he bumped into the Portuguese coach, who doesn’t see the right moment to make that move.

– Abel, coach of Palmeiras, is being a demagogue. Nobody is advocating that he take the boy with the obligation to play and be champion. Of course not, he is 15 years old. I ask him to take the boy to his professional training. This will be good for Endrick, for Palmeiras and for football. When he made that joke, which was for Endrick to buy a plane ticket to Disney, he was unhappy. He has to understand that geniuses need to do what they like, it’s a gift from God, it’s not up to man to limit, he’s limiting the boy – declared the agent.

While Abel understands that Endrick is not ready yet, Wagner Ribeiro thinks otherwise and believes that the young man has already shown credentials to be on the list of entries for the Worlds. According to the businessman, the Palmeirense commander is wrong to give up the boy and bet that he could decide the title for the club, since he has already done that in the Copinha dispute.

– What is known is what the coach said, which is for him to buy a ticket to Disney, so I’m a little worried, because the boy is ready to go, he wants to go, he has the conditions to go, in the São Paulo Cup he was hunted on the field by 21-year-old players, who beat him a lot, and he was that unique athlete, he decided the games at the right time, scored wonderful goals, I can’t believe that a 15-year-old boy plays what he plays, without fears, without traumas, moving forward, and Abel is missing an opportunity to consecrate himself, because he would take a 15-year-old boy, he would give Palmeiras a title, which the Palmeiras people say they have, but most say they don’t, which is the World. And Abel is wrong to not take it, I think so.

– Palmeiras should take the best players to the World Cup. The joke was “Palmeiras doesn’t have a Cup and doesn’t have a World Cup”. Copinha already has it, thanks to Endrick, and it can have the World Cup, thanks to Endrick – he added.

Noting that possibly Abel Ferreira will not give up his conviction, Wagner Ribeiro thinks that at least the coach can take Endrick in the delegation that will travel to Abu Dhabi, so the boy could show that he has conditions to enter the list until the 6th of February. The agent even recalled his performance at the last World Cup to show Palmeiras’ need to count on the youngster among the 23 chosen for the tournament.

– The best scenario is this: Palmeiras takes Endrick to compose the squad, to train, to make a team, if he does well in the team, the coach puts him on the bench and in the final game against Chelsea, he enters at 20 of the second time and scores the winning goal, this is the scenario of dreams, scenario that every Palmeirense wants, scenario that Endrick wants, that we all want. This depends solely and exclusively on the Palmeiras coach. If he travels to train, to join the squad, I’m sure he’ll come in, play and decide. Write this, I’ve been talking since the beginning of January.

– How was Palmeiras in the last World Cup with Abel? How many goals did you score? Palmeiras don’t need a 9? Ah, but he can’t stand playing 90 minutes, the guys beat him up… Well, put the boy to play for half an hour, he decides in half an hour. I’m not the one saying that, it’s the Palmeiras fans, everyone agrees with me – he concluded.

Palmeiras leaves for the United Arab Emirates next Wednesday, but the list of entries has not yet been defined, as FIFA has extended the deadline to 48 hours before the team’s debut in the competition. Therefore, Abel Ferreira will have to take all the available players of the squad to train in Abu Dhabi and, then, decide who will have the 23 spots to compete in the Club World Cup.