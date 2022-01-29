What Medina’s mother says after surfer’s breakup with Yasmin Brunet

The fights between the couple and Simone Medina reverberated throughout almost the entire relationship between the athlete and the model

The end of the relationship between surfer Gabriel Medina and model Yasmin Brunet continues to be talked about. And one of the first things that fans and gossips on duty wanted to know is what was the reaction of the athlete’s mother, Simone Medina, in the face of the news.

No wonder: the fights between the couple and the athlete’s mother yielded a lot of cloth for their sleeve. On the one hand, Simone said that Yasmin alienated everyone from the surfer, including her family. On the other, the model talked about intrigue and a lot of meddling in their marriage.

The question is: what did Simone Medina say after the couple’s breakup? According to Léo Dias, columnist for Metrópoles, the answer is: nothing. At least, not to him or publicly. Sought after, Gabriel’s mother did not give an opinion on the new chapter of her son’s life and, for some time now, has locked social networks.

But if Simone didn’t have repercussions, there were people who didn’t miss a chance: ex-affair from Medina, skater Letícia Bufoni didn’t give her time and soon posted a hint on the internet. In addition, friends of the couple also continue to talk about what would have caused the breakup.