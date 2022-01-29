What to do to improve the score? Check out 4 tips that can help

Many consumers dream of the score increase and they try to increase that number in new ways, such as paying a bill before it’s due.

The problem is that this information is not sent to the Serasa Experian, since the agency is only informed whether or not you have paid the bill. That is, the day of that payment does not influence anything.

With that in mind, we’ve separated 4 tips that can really help you raise your score. Check out:

Accounts up to date

Keeping your bill payments up to date is a good suggestion to keep your score high. Putting the main accounts on automatic debit can make life a lot easier for people who, due to the amount of tasks, end up forgetting to pay their water, electricity, telephone and gas bills, for example.

clean name

If your name is dirty, know that the first action to be taken is this: clear your name. That way, if you have any debt in arrears, look for the company so you can negotiate and pay off all debts.

Update data in Serasa

If you change your address or telephone number, it is important to notify Serasa, because the more correct the information, the more reliable your registration will be. Updating of personal data can be carried out by means of a letter or at one of the Serasa branches.

positive record

It is through this register that companies visualize their good relationship with the banks, if their bills are being paid on time and other information they consider important when releasing their line of credit. Thus, this data also helps to raise your score.