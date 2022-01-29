What was Bloody Sunday, which marked conflict in Northern Ireland and turns 50

6 hours ago

photo caption, Bloody Sunday leaves 13 dead and 15 injured in Northern Ireland

Thirteen people were killed and at least 15 were injured when members of the British Army’s Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights protesters in Bogside — a predominantly Catholic area of ​​Londonderry/Derry, Northern Ireland — on Sunday 30 January 1972. .

The day became known as Bloody Sunday.

And it is largely regarded as one of the darkest episodes of the period of violence in Northern Ireland known as The Troubles.

The events leading up to Bloody Sunday

Northern Ireland is home to a Catholic-majority nationalist community that has traditionally favored union with the Republic of Ireland rather than the United Kingdom, of which it is a part.

From the late 1960s onwards, this Catholic community expanded its claim to rights and opportunities equal to those of Protestants – and the perception grew among part of the unionists (those who defended integration with the United Kingdom) that the Protestant predominance of Northern Ireland North was threatened. Tension turned to violence, and the British government responded by placing troops on the streets in 1969.

With the escalation, the government also began to impose tighter control over Northern Ireland in 1971. Paramilitary groups, both Republican and loyal to the UK, became increasingly lethal.

On the morning of January 30, 1972, some 15,000 people gathered in the Creggan area of ​​Derry to take part in a civil rights march.

Credit, PAN

Five months before Bloody Sunday in August 1971, against a backdrop of escalating violence and increasing bombings in Northern Ireland, a new law had been implemented giving authorities the power to keep people imprisoned without trial. The British government had decided that this was the only way to restore order.

Thousands of people gathered in Derry that January 30th for a demonstration organized by the Civil Rights Association of Northern Ireland to protest the measure.

The government had banned such protests. Troops were mobilized to police the march.

How the day unfolded

The march started shortly after 3 pm (local time), and the intended destination was the city center.

However, army barricades blocked the protesters — and most were directed towards Free Derry Corner in Bogside.

photo caption, Many protesters marched towards Free Derry Corner

After prolonged isolated clashes between groups of young people and the Army, soldiers from the Parachute Regiment began to make arrests.

Just before 4 pm, stones were thrown and soldiers responded with rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons. Two men were hit and injured.

At 16:07, the paratroopers proceeded to arrest as many protesters as possible.

At 16:10, British soldiers began to open fire.

According to Army evidence, 21 soldiers fired their weapons, discharging a total of 108 real bullets.

What was the immediate response?

The shooting provoked widespread anger in Derry and elsewhere.

The British Embassy in Dublin was set on fire by an angry mob.

The day after Bloody Sunday, the government announced that there would be an inquiry led by the Chief Justice Lord Widgery.

photo caption, The victims, top row (from left to right): Patrick Doherty, Gerald Donaghey, John Duddy, Hugh Gilmour, Michael Kelly, Michael McDaid and Kevin McElhinney. Bottom row: Bernard McGuigan, Gerard McKinney, William McKinney, William Nash, James Wray and John Young

Widgery’s trial largely cleared British soldiers and officials of guilt, although he described the soldiers’ firing as “on the edge of recklessness”.

The conclusion was derided by the victims’ families, who spent years campaigning for a new public inquiry.

The Saville Inquiry

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair then announced that a new inquiry would be held, led by Judge Lord Saville.

It was opened in 1998 and completed in 2010, making it the longest inquiry in British legal history, with a cost of around £200 million.

The inquiry found that none of the victims posed a threat or did anything to justify the shooting.

He said that no warning was given to any civilians before the soldiers opened fire — and that none of the soldiers fired in response to attacks with bombs or stones.

Saville found that there had been “some shooting by republican paramilitaries”, but that, on the whole, the Army had fired first.

David Cameron, who was prime minister at the time the report was released, said the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Guildhall Square in Derry was packed when David Cameron apologized on behalf of the state in 2010

What happened after Saville?

The Police Department of Northern Ireland (PSNI) opened a murder investigation after the Saville report was released.

It took several years to complete, and detectives sent their dossier to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in late 2016.

After reviewing 125,000 pages of material, prosecutors said on March 14 that they would prosecute the soldier identified as F for the murders of victims James Wray and William McKinney.

He was also charged with the attempted murders of other victims: Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn.

On July 2, 2021, it was announced that Private F would not stand trial following a ruling by the Public Ministry.

In a statement, the public body said that, after “careful consideration”, the decision had been made due to another recent court ruling, which found the evidence used in the indictment of Private A and Private C in the Joe McCann murder inadmissible.

This was due to the circumstances in which the evidence was obtained.

The decision not to proceed with the case is now the subject of a judicial review process following a legal challenge filed by the brother of one of the Bloody Sunday victims.