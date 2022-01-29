Who are the Ukrainian volunteers training to fight Russians on the streets of Kiev – International

KIEV, Ukraine – Every weekend for the past three years, reservists from Ukraine’s 130th territorial defense battalion gather in forests and parks on the outskirts of Kiev to train for the worst: a possible full-scale invasion of Russia.

Overall, it seemed an unlikely prospect. Everything has suddenly changed with Moscow troops concentrated on the border and Ukrainians wondering what they will do – fight, flee, hide, adapt – if Russian forces reach the country’s capital.

Kiev’s 130th battalion is one of many reservist units in the Ukraine. In the event of an attack, the Ukrainian government plans to provide weapons to everyone. At the moment, most members obtained their own weapon. Those who don’t have weapons train with wooden replicas.

THE The Washington Post met some of the battalion’s approximately 500 members during its recent exercises in military tactics and defense of strategic facilities.

Oleksiy Bida, 47 years old

Oleksiy Bida, a graphic designer, joined the 130th battalion of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer reservist two years ago. On a recent Saturday, their training took place in an old factory building and in the surrounding forest.

Bida is from the city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. In 2014, after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula, Kremlin-backed insurgents seized part of it and neighboring regions of Donetsk.

They arrested Bida, who was a pro-Ukrainian activist, and kept him in a basement, where they tortured him, he said. Soon after, he and his wife, Yulia, fled to Kiev. Seven months ago, the two had their first child, Simon.

Bida said that after his experiences in Luhansk and moving to Kiev, he had trouble sleeping. “I didn’t have any sense of security,” he said.

Two years ago, he met a member of the 130th defense battalion at a New Year’s party and decided to join the group. In the battalion, he said, he worked with people who were ready to defend “their families, homes and cities.”

This restored his sense of well-being. “I have no trouble sleeping,” said Bida, now a unit leader in the 130th that oversees up to 12 fighters.

Bida trained as a graphic designer and for a long time was a committed pacifist.

“I thought that any conflict could be resolved by peaceful means,” he said. “But I don’t believe that anymore – not with Russia.”

Maryana Zhaglo, 52 years old

Maryana, a market researcher, said the defense battalion is an opportunity “not to be on the bench.”

Like many of the volunteers, she participated in the 2014 protests across the country that toppled President Viktor Yanukovych and his government, which was seen as corrupt and pro-Russian. Yanukovich and several of his ministers fled to Russia.

During the 2014 revolution, protesters built a tent city in Kiev’s central Maidan square, complete with dining halls, first-aid stations and even a chapel. They also organized themselves into self-defense units in case officers tried to forcibly liberate the square.

After Russia’s takeover of Crimea and the start of the war in eastern Ukraine, Maryana looked for a way to get involved.

“When the Russian aggression started, it was impossible to do as we did in Maidan – put on a helmet and come to the square, right?” she said, remembering how easily she had joined the protests.

Two years ago, a friend who had joined the battalion brought her to one of their training exercises. “It happened by accident,” she said.

Maryana, who has two grown daughters with their own families and a son still in school, said she believed it was possible that Russian President Vladimir Putin would decide not to launch an attack on Ukraine.

“The situation is changing every day,” she said. “Experts are coming, the world community is providing us with weapons and anything is possible.”

“I think that now this help that Ukraine receives from all over the world will still play its role and Russia, perhaps, does not dare,” she said.

Yaroslav Brezytskyi, 44 years old

Brezytskyi, a business consultant who helps companies update their management methods, joined the territorial defense battalion three years ago after visiting the unit when members were practicing with weapons on one of the designated days of live ammunition exercises.

“I realized that this is exactly what I need. I can be a civilian and earn money for my family, pay taxes, and at the same time help as a volunteer in the Army and gain military knowledge,” he said. “That was the day I joined the territorial defense mentally.”

The battalion also offered Brezytskyi a way not to feel left out. “Before I came in, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I’m not involved in Ukraine’s war of liberation against Russia,” he said. “Now, over these three years, we have weekly training, we acquire new knowledge and know-how.”

“I hope everyone will be useful if Russia continues to increase its shares in Ukraine,” he said.

Brezytskyi said he bought his own weapon, a US-made AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, for about $800.

“Each fighter tries to arm himself with his own weapon, but it’s not cheap and not everyone can afford it,” he said.

In all, he said, he spent “approximately” between $1,700 and $2,100 on weapons and equipment. But some items, like bulletproof vests with ceramic plates instead of metal ones, less effective, are “more dream than reality”.

“It is very difficult, of course. The priority is the health of parents, loved ones, their wife and children, their needs,” he said. “If there is a war, we will fight with what we have.”