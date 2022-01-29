‘Who can afford to buy it?’, asks health worker about the release of self-tests for covid in Brazil

The authorization of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the sale of covid-19 self-tests should not make a big difference in facing the pandemic in Brazil, because only a small slice of the population will be able to buy the product.

This is the assessment of Reinaldo Guimarães, a public health physician and vice president of the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco).

The agency’s decision, this Friday, authorizes that the tests can be marketed in pharmacies, drugstores and other properly licensed health establishments. However, there is no indication from the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) that the product will also be made available by the Unified Health System (SUS).

“I don’t believe that authorization for the sale of tests will be of great importance in combating the pandemic. Who can afford to buy a test for R$180? Only a small portion of the population, the one with the highest purchasing power. there is no way to pay. Besides, with the high demand, the tendency is for the price of tests to rise”, says the sanitarian.

