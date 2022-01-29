Who gets Lara in A Place in the Sun?

Lara’s (Andréia Horta) love life still promises some twists and turns until the end of Um Lugar ao Sol. Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. But, after discovering the protagonist’s farce, the young lady may end up in Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) arms. Vote in the poll at the end of this text and choose the best outcome for the young woman.

At the beginning of Lícia Manzo’s serial, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) fell in love with the protagonist – who pierced his best friend’s eye when he started a romance with Ravi’s crush.

But the love story between the two was abruptly interrupted after the meeting between the man from Goiás and the rich twin. By usurping Renato’s place, Christian made his girlfriend believe that he had been killed by drug dealers and left her to suffer for years for the false murder.

After the tragedy, Lara returned to Minas Gerais and ended up marrying Mateus. But the relationship with the shoemaker came to an end as soon as the cook started to meet with Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes). Believing that the executive had divorced the spoiled woman, the girl took on her feelings for her alleged brother-in-law and started an affair with him.

In the next chapters, Andréia Horta’s character will discover that she was deceived by the rich man. Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will humiliate her son’s lover and reveal that he is still married to the heiress of Redentor.

That’s when Ravi will come into play. The boy will get back in touch with the miner and will comfort her when the anti-hero’s farce comes to light. Gradually, the two will start to get involved and end up in bed.

The romance of Joy’s ex-partner (Lara Tremouroux) with the girl will leave Christian upset in the final stretch of the serial. In addition, Lara’s relationship with the ex-driver may indicate that the gypsy’s prediction about the young woman’s future was fulfilled. In the plot, a woman approached the chef in the middle of the street and revealed that she would have children, but none generated by her. The children can be Francisco and Marie (Maju Silva).

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

