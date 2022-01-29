who is Lucas Souza, military man who is going to marry a singer

Jojo Todynho, 24, and Lucas Souza, 21, are getting married today. The winner of “A Fazenda 12”, who has been dating the military for 5 months, announced her engagement in December 2021.

On social media, the artist countered critics who said it was “too soon” to make the union official.

“No one has to find anything. It’s my life, I decide what’s early or late for me”, declared Jojo. She urged people to avoid criticism and make transfers via pix to celebrate the wedding.

The singer invited her friends Fernanda Torres and Leandro Medeiros to be best men at her wedding. JojoTodynho did not give details about the location of the ceremony on social media.

Who is Lucas Souza?

According to the newspaper “Extra”, Lucas joined the Armed Forces in January last year, in Curitiba, his hometown. He is also a civil engineering student.

Lucas is discreet about his relationship with the singer. He had an Instagram profile that was closed to few people and, with the repercussion of his relationship with Jojo, he ended up deactivating his account on the social network.

“Lucas doesn’t need media. If he did, his Instagram would be open. He’s official, so obviously he doesn’t need my money and cookies. In fact, I’ve never given money to a man”, said the singer in Instagram Stories.

The military man met Jojo in Cancún, Mexico, in August, according to a report by the singer. In the meantime, the singer had a relationship with another boy named Márcio Felipe. The involvement ended last month, when Jojo admitted to having “vacillated” with Márcio on a trip to Paris.

In a post on social media, the artist said that she noticed the military man first, but did not speak to Lucas because she thought he was a foreigner. He approached and asked for a photo, because he accompanied Jojo in “The Farm”. The singer wasted no time and asked for a kiss.

Jojo took over dating after leak

Jojo Todynho assumed the relationship with Lucas in November 2021 after being exposed on social media.

Jojo would have shared photos with her beloved on a private Instagram account – created just for this purpose and with only 100 followers. However, according to her, the funkeira ended up being betrayed by her own friends from the secret profile.

“Unfortunately we have to deal with people’s bad character. They meddle, talk about other people’s lives without knowing what they’re talking about”, she complained after the leak.

Soon after the outburst, Jojo shared a photo with Lucas Souza and his dog on his official account. In the caption, he wrote: “Men of my life”.

Jojo Todynho already went to meet her boyfriend’s family in Paraná. On the profile of Márcia, the singer’s mother-in-law, there are several photos in which the winner of “A Fazenda” appears with her new family members.

Lucas countered critics

In a video published by Jojo Todynho on January 13, she and Lucas appear lying in bed, while watching the national comedy “Minha Mãe é Uma Peça”.

Then, the military vented about the criticism received after assuming the relationship. “People are pissing me off. They only send me negative messages. People are disturbed, they won’t leave me alone. I don’t need to listen to people’s shit.”