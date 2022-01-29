WHO warns that next variant will be more contagious than Omicron

The covid-19 pandemic is not only not over yet, but the Ômicron variant should not be the last to emerge. What is expected is that the next version of the virus will be even more contagious, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The next variant of concern will be more suitable, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to go beyond what is currently circulating,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Covid-19 technical lead.

Credit: Christopher Black/WHO WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove warns that next variant will be more contagious

“What is more important, however, is whether future variants will cause more or less disease severity,” said Van Kerkhove, adding that global health officials expect there to be more immune evasion with future variants, meaning that vaccines may be less effective against them.

The WHO official cautioned against assuming the virus will get softer as it continues to mutate. “There’s no guarantee of that,” Van Kerkhove said. “We hope so, but there is no guarantee of that and we cannot bet on it.”

She emphasized the importance of interventions, such as increasing global vaccine coverage, to slow the current spread and prevent the emergence of new variants.

Credit: BlackJack3D/istockWHO again advocates better vaccine coverage worldwide

Cases break record

Van Kerkhove’s speech comes at a time when the world has just hit 21 million new cases in a week. It is the highest number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The sheer volume of infections is flooding hospitals around the world, putting health systems under strain.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the WHO has recorded more than 346 million confirmed cases and more than 5.5 million deaths worldwide.