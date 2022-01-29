Why Anitta doesn’t have many reasons to smile at Nubank

The moment has not been good for Nubank, and singer Anitta, a member of the board of directors of the digital bank, has not had much reason to smile lately. The bank has been recording a series of losses since its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of last year, leading to fintech to be released on Friday, 28, from the ranking of the 10 most valuable companies in Latin America.

The singer was considered a key player in the company’s double-listing strategy, with shares on Nyse and B3 through BDRs (stocks that represent shares traded in the United States in Brazil), but now she will have to dedicate herself to reversing the scenario of Nubank, which has suffered frequent drops since its listing.

Its debut on the stock exchange generated a real frenzy in the market. The bank founded in 2013 by Colombian David Vélez, Brazilian Cristina Junqueira and American Edward Wible, was valued at US$41.5 billion, surpassing Itaú Unibanco and other banks such as Bradesco, Santander, Banco do Brasil and others. But the bank has lost $10.3 billion in market value since then, and is now valued at $31.1 billion, pushing Nubank down from the top ten most valuable companies in Latin America. The company’s shares closed Friday, 28, with a loss of 2.03%, quoted at 6.75 dollars, hitting a new historic low. Nubank’s shares were priced at 9 dollars per share, the highest point of the indicative range that started at 8 dollars.

“Since the debut, the shares were being priced at high values. Despite the huge number of customers, it is a bank that still does not make a profit, so the systemic risk is very high”, says Virgílio Lage, a specialist at Valor Investimentos. Last year, Nubank recorded a net loss of 230 million reais, 26% lower than the result of 2019, with a 79% growth in revenues, to 5 billion reais. In the first quarter of this year, the bank made a profit of 76 million reais, the first profit in its history.

Nubank currently has 48 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, and has become the largest digital bank in the world by reducing bureaucracy and facilitating people’s access to the financial system. Despite having been innovative in technological solutions and offerings to customers, such as tax exemptions, today the business model is replicated by others and has come to face strong competition.

Technology stocks – especially companies considered to have high growth potential – are being heavily penalized in the United States with the nod of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the U.S. central bank, in raising interest rates and withdrawing stimulus. in an attempt to control inflation in the country. The announcement of interest rate hikes had already been priced in assets, reflecting enormous volatility in the main US stock indices since the beginning of January. From the last day of last year, December 31, until the last market close on Tuesday, the 25th, the Nasdaq has already accumulated a drop of 13.46%, the S&P 500 of 8.60%, and the Dow Jones Indez of 5.62%, according to a survey by the consultancy Economatica.

The companies that appear in the list of the most valuable now are: Petrobras, Vale, América Movil Wal Mart de México, Mercado Livre, Marvell Technology, Ambev, Itaú, Bradesco, and Grupo Mexico, according to a survey by Economatica.