Why does Barbara suck lemon at BBB 22? Dash may indicate serious disorder · TV News

Bárbara Heck showed some signs of eating disorder at BBB 22. The sister blamed herself for eating pasta, went a few days without dinner and just sucked a lemon to compensate. She has still been eating only eggs and fruit and decided to fast after the last Leader’s Feast for having eaten sweets.

His actions caught the attention of a netizen on Twitter, who quickly went viral with his remark. “If there is no type of intervention and discussion, this disturbed behavior will be validated, soon there will be young people who will mirror each other, and so on. This is too dangerous!”, warned the woman, identified only as Priscilla.

In the live BBB Consultancy, from TV news, psychiatrist Jairo Bouer analyzed the blonde’s behavior and pointed out that, as she followed a modeling career, her diet at Big Brother Brazil may have been a trigger for situations in which her excessive thinness had been charged.

“Some professions have a veiled physical issue because of their appearance: actors, models, dancers… These professions ask that the person be thin. An exaggerated thinness that can impact the person’s health. suitable for his height, for health reasons”, explained the professional.

Barbara commented to her colleagues in confinement that she was fat and that she would not go through the bedroom door after eating during the party. For Bouer, the words of the gaúcha are for effect, used in moments of stress or tension: “She does have some characteristics that we can think that she has an eating disorder. She gives some signs that deserve attention. There are suggestive behavior patterns “.

The doctor indicated more warning symptoms for a possible eating disorder: diets too extreme to punish yourself, not wanting to eat, and seeing yourself differently in the mirror (body distortion).

“This issue is very severe and can even put the person at risk,” he said. “We need to talk about a healthy diet, which does not radically prohibit any food, so as not to be punishing ourselves. These fluctuations in food intake are very bad”, he added.

In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the administrator of Bárbara’s profiles on social networks minimized the issues and stated that the model only likes lemons. “She always made lemon squeezed out of her morning shot with vitamins. Those who have been following her for a long time were already used to seeing Bá making her morning shot and singing. So, come on, she really likes the fruit”, he explained.

Check out the repercussion of Barbara’s actions on BBB 22 below:

Everyone focusing on Arthur eating bread and no one talking about Barbara’s eating disorder. The woman is having several classic behaviors of those who suffer from ED: blaming herself for eating pasta, not having dinner and just sucking on a lemon, eating only eggs and apples, saying that+ — êêê Priscila (@toquedenutricao) January 26, 2022

mix gin with water because it’s less caloric, say you’re fat because you ate candy at the party and wouldn’t go out the door, spent the day fasting after the party Do you realize how problematic this is? She needs reception and treatment, or she’s going to look like ex BBB freaked out from bread — êêê Priscila (@toquedenutricao) January 26, 2022

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#65 – The BBB22 went wrong or is it still salvageable?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: