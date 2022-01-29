Why Russia is suspicious of NATO, which plays an important role in the conflict in Ukraine | World

They are weighing how far they should go to help Ukraine in the face of a possible Russian invasion. The alliance, which includes the United States, Britain, France and Germany, among others, is stepping up military preparedness to potentially respond to the presence of Russian troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

But what is NATO and what is its historical relationship with Moscow?

NATO is a military alliance formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom and France. Its members are committed to defending each other in the event of an armed attack against any of them. NATO’s initial objective was to respond to the threat of the Soviet Union’s expansion into Europe after World War II.

In 1955, the Soviet Union reacted to NATO by creating its own military alliance of communist countries in Eastern Europe, called Warsaw Pact.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, several countries of the former Warsaw Pact became members of NATO, such as Poland, Hungary and Estonia. Now, the alliance has 30 member countries.

THE Ukraine is a former soviet republic that borders Russia and the European Union. It is not a member of NATO, but it is a “associated country”, which means it can join the alliance in the future. Russia wants assurances from Western powers that this will never happen, something the West seems unwilling to offer.

THE Ukraine has a large ethnic Russian population and close social and cultural ties to the Russia. Strategically, the Kremlin sees it as the backyard of Russia.

President Vladimir Putin says Western powers are using NATO to encircle Russia and wants the organization to cease its military activities in eastern Europe.

He has long argued that the European Union has broken a guarantee it gave in 1990 that the nato would not expand eastward.

NATO rejects this claim and says that only a small number of its member states share borders with Russia, in addition to maintaining that it is a defensive alliance, not an offensive one.

Many believe that the deployment of Russian troops to the Ukrainian border could be an attempt to compel the West to take Russia’s security demands seriously.

What was NATO’s role in Russia and Ukraine in the past?

When Ukrainians deposed their pro-Russian president in early 2014, Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula, south of Ukraine. It also supported pro-Russian separatists who occupied large territories in eastern Ukraine.

NATO did not intervene, but responded by deploying troops in several Eastern European countries for the first time.

The alliance has four battalion-sized multinational battle groups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland; and a multinational brigade in Romania.

NATO has also expanded its aerial surveillance in the Baltics and Eastern Europe to intercept any Russian planes that cross the borders of its member states.

Russia demands that this war power be withdrawn from that region.

What support has NATO promised Ukraine in the face of the Russian threat?

Ukrainian troops. — Photo: EPA via BBC

US President Joe Biden has already said that Russia will “pay a heavy price” if it invades Ukraine. The US put 8,500 combat-ready troops on alert, but the Pentagon said it would only deploy those troops if the nato decide to activate a rapid reaction force.

He added that there are no plans to send troops to Ukrainian territory. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that any further military escalation “would come at a high price for the Russian regime: economic, political and strategic”.

The British government said the UK agreed that “Allies must agree to swift retaliatory action that includes an unprecedented sanctions package”.

Is NATO united on Ukraine?

President Joe Biden has said there is “complete unanimity” from US and European leaders on Ukraine, but there are differences in the degree of support offered by alliance countries.

The US says it has sent 90 tons of “lethal aid”, including munitions, to the Ukraineand the UK is making short-range anti-tank missiles available.

Some NATO members, including Denmark, Spain, France and the Netherlands, are sending fighter jets and tanks to eastern Europe to bolster defenses in the region.

However, Germany has rejected the demand for defensive weapons made by the Ukraine, in line with its policy of not sending lethal weapons into conflict zones. Instead, he will send medical help.