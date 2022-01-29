Widow comments dispute with Paulinho’s children over inheritance

Elaine Soares Bastos, widow of Paulinho, vocalist of Roupa Nova, is in a dispute to receive part of the inheritance left by the singer. She commented on the matter in an interview with Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”. The statements were rebutted by Pepê Santos, the artist’s son, in contact with splash.

She claims the dispute started the same day the musician was cremated. Paulinho died in December 2020 at the age of 68 due to complications from covid-19.

On the day their father was being cremated, they were already going to court with the inventory and I didn’t know. They left me out of everything, I wasn’t the one who fought over inheritance. I appointed a lawyer for me to enter the probate, since I was not.

Elaine Soares Bastos to ‘Spectacular Sunday’.

The singer’s widow says she receives financial aid from Clothes Nova, but highlights that she faces financial difficulties even with the aid.

“They help me the way they can, but it’s not enough to cover all my expenses,” he explained during the interview.

The widow admitted that she would like to have a child by the artist in September 2021. “I have frozen sperm because in 2009 we thought about having a child. Only I am allowed to use them whenever I want, but as I am suffering a I’m in a big fight”, he said in an interview with Quem.

In contact with splash, Pepê Santos, one of Paulinho’s children, commented on Elaine’s statements. The report also contacted actress and singer Twigg, but did not get a response.

No person has the power to bar or remove any name from an inventory, even if he is a legitimate heir. That’s up to Justice. So it would be impossible for us to have done such a thing.

Pepê Santos

Elaine’s full interview will air on “Spectacular Sunday” next Sunday (30), at 19:45. The program is presented by Carolina Ferraz and Eduardo Ribeiro.