With a debt of more than R$ 27 thousand, the mansion of Nego do Borel in the West Zone of Rio will be pawned

The Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) decided that the mansion of the singer Nego do Borel located in the Riviera Del Sol Condominium, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, West Zone of the state capital, should be pawned. This happens because, according to the judiciary, the funkeiro has 3 debts related to the non-payment of the Urban Property and Territorial Tax (IPTU) which, added together, exceed R$ 27 thousand. They correspond to the years 2017, 2018 and 2020.

The decision came from Judge Katia Cristina Nascentes, from the 12th Public Treasury Court, who decided to attach and possibly seize the property.

The magistrate, however, ordered another visit by a bailiff to the mansion to try one last contact with Nego do Borel. If he is not found on site again, the foreclosure and appraisal of the house must be carried out.

At the same time, it is worth mentioning that the TJRJ warned that the artist can still settle the pending issues with the City Hall of Rio, but that this needs to be done “within 5 days, before the property is pledged”.

“In this case, it must appear on the certificate of the appraising bailiff who failed to carry out the seizure of the property, since he found the debtor when he appeared at the place to perform the act of constriction, having proceeded with his citation”determined Katia Cristina.