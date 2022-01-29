With drinks and celebrities, Mariana Ximenes starts a new career on TV · TV News

On air as Luísa in Nos Tempos do Imperador, Mariana Ximenes decided to try a new profession: that of presenter. Starting this Friday (28), the artist runs the Happy Hour, a GNT attraction in which she interviews celebrities along with drinks and classes on how to prepare drinks.

“This presentation bug bit me (laughs). We never know, but I loved being able to think of an idea and put it into practice, carry it out, find people and friends in an exchange, a conversation”, explained Mariana during the presentation of press format.

In the chat, of which the TV news participated, the actress said that she intends to reconcile acting with this new experience: “I hope that I have opened another portal here in my career”.

With 13 episodes in this first season, the program intersperses interviews with drink recipes. Mariana took advantage of the happy hour atmosphere with 39 guests – among them, Zeca Pagodinho, Tony Ramos, Alok, Mônica Martelli and Manu Gavassi.

“Each one was in a different location, that’s a lot of work! You have to bring equipment, people, you’re subject to rain and unforeseen events. There were 39 guests. That is, 39 locations. This program also proposes to show different spaces, so you have many variations of people and places, atmospheres. You have Lapa and Leblon [no Rio de Janeiro], the center of São Paulo”, he reinforced.

As presenter and producer [do programa], I learned to be flexible, a lot! And witty remarks, because that’s how we have to live a little bit. I really stimulated my creativity in this new job.