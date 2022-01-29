Women Pardoned Centuries After Execution for Witchcraft | World

Abhishek Pratap 14 seconds ago

Catalonia’s regional parliament formally pardoned hundreds of women executed for witchcraft between the 15th and 18th centuries.

Parliamentarians passed, by a large majority, a resolution to wipe the memory of more than 700 women who were tortured and sentenced to death.

Spanish historians have discovered that Catalonia was one of the first regions in Europe to carry out witch hunts.

It was also considered one of the worst areas in terms of executions.

“We recently discovered the names of more than 700 women who were persecuted, tortured and executed between the 15th and 18th centuries,” the groups behind the resolution said.

Witches were often blamed for the sudden death of children or poor harvests, according to Pau Castell, a professor of modern history at the University of Barcelona.

Pro-independence and left-wing groups say the women have been “victims of misogynistic persecution” and want their memory to be honored by naming streets after them.

Tens of thousands of people — mostly women — are believed to have been sentenced to death for witchcraft across Europe.

The resolution in Catalonia follows similar initiatives in Scotland, Switzerland and Norway.

“They used to call us witches, now they call us ‘feminazis’, hysterical or sexually frustrated. They used to conduct witch hunts, what we now call femicide,” ERC regional deputy Jenn Diaz was quoted as saying by AFP news agency. .

