Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 with promotional values ​​on AliExpress – News

Xiaomi, one of the main smartphone companies in the world, launches, this Thursday (27), the Redmi Note 11, one of the main and most modern devices ever produced by the brand. With unique features, such as high-megapixel cameras and 5G connection, the Redmi Note 11 arrives with promotional values ​​on AliExpress, available from discount coupons valid between January 27th and 30th.

On the launch campaign dates, the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S will be available on the AliExpress website at unique and unmissable prices. Starting at 5 am on the 27th, those interested in buying Xiaomi’s newest release can use the available coupon.

To get BRL 60 off purchases over BRL 800, shoppers can use the code redmi60. Directly on the Xiaomi store website on AliExpress, you get even more discount. With the discounts, the final price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 will be R$ 885.06. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will have the final value of R$ 1,300.86. The devices will be with this value in the Discount Coupon and in the Store Coupon on AliExpress and also in the Super Deals of the site.



The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S cell phones have a beautiful camera module, modern design, glass back and fingerprint reader on the side. With a 6.67-inch display and an FHD+ resolution panel, the device is one of those that draw attention for its beauty and also for its power.

Both the 5G and 4G models have state-of-the-art processors and internal storage of up to 128 GB, with support for extension up to 1 TB. Another great highlight of the new models is the 4,500 mAh battery. According to Xiaomi, users will be able to recharge their devices to 100% of their capacity in just 15 minutes. It is perfect for those who live the day to day rush.



Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010, and it is not only a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company, but also one of the leading smartphone companies in the world. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked second globally in Q2 2021.