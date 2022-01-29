Zayla rips Guebo out of prison and escapes; see where · TV news

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will not let Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) rot in prison for fighting slavery in the last chapters of Nos Tempos do Imperador. The seamstress will assume the leadership of Os Guerreiros, invade the boy’s trial and take him away from Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) – in a quilombo near the court in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The dressmaker was responsible for preventing a tragedy with Jamil’s friend (Blaise Musipere). She prevented the deputy from murdering the activist in cold blood, just as the police officer did to his parents — Abena (Mary Sheila) and Balthazar (Alan Rocha).

The antagonist played by Heslaine Vieira will also not let the young man go to jail, much less be judged arbitrarily. in the scenes that will be shown from next Monday (31).

“Are you going to fold your arms? At this time when he needs it so much? You need to act before he is condemned”, says Zayla, during a meeting of The Warriors. “I agree with you. What I want to know is if Guebo also agrees”, Jamil will return.

“He just can’t ask you to take a risk for him. But you have an obligation to give this proof of loyalty”, insists Candida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas). “But without him, we don’t know what to do”, complains Blaise Musipere’s character.

Jamil and Guebo in the six o’clock soap opera

“But there’s someone who can take control”, Zayla will shoot, revealing that she already has a plan in her head in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

Guebo flees to a quilombo

At the head of the group, Zayla will coordinate an attack against the entourage that will take Guebo to the forum to respond to Borges’ accusations. He will even have doubts about running away, since Justina (Cinnara Leal) will have moved worlds and funds to defend him – and even went after Luís Gama (Leo Garcez) to take on this mission.

Maicon Rodrigues’ character, however, will decide to go to the quilombo because he is sure that he will not leave the dock innocent. Unlike Samuel (Michel Gomes), he would rather live as a fugitive than be arbitrarily condemned for the color of his skin.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end on February 5th, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

