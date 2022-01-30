11-Year-Old Adopted Boy Wins US National Mullet Championship, Donates Prize to Orphanage | Look how nice it is

Allan Baltz, an 11-year-old boy from Jonesboro, Arkansas, was the 2022 US Children’s National Mullet Champion. The boy, who is adopted, donated the entire prize to orphanages in the US.

“Mullet” is a type of haircut that is short in the front and long in the back. There are several competitions for fans of this style around the world.

The “USA Mullet Championships” prize in the children’s category was US$ 2,500 (about R$ 13,000). Allan also campaigned to raise another US$ 4,500 (about R$ 24,000) for orphanages.

In total, he donated US$7,000 to the “Together We Foster” and “Project Zero” organizations in the US.

2 of 2 Allan Baltz’s style — Photo: Publicity / USA Mullet Championships Allan Baltz’s style — Photo: Publicity / USA Mullet Championships

Allan lived in an orphanage with his twin sister Alice until he was 4 years old. He was adopted by Derek and Lesli Baltz. The family started playing at home with new hairstyles and hair styles in 2020, with the quarantine because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lesli tells the website of “Southern Living” magazine that her son considered making the donation as soon as he learned that the mullet competition had a cash prize.

“Right away he said, ‘Oh, okay, I’ll get it, and we’ll donate the money to the children in orphanages.’ He didn’t hesitate. He didn’t say, ‘I can buy a bike and then donate the rest.’ I wanted to give everything at the same time”.