12 Foods That Can’t Go in the Microwave

Did you know that not all foods can be prepared in the microwave? These include eggs, meats and potatoes — check out the full list.

Although the microwave is a practical appliance and it breaks the branch many times, especially when reheating or defrosting food, not all food can be heated or prepared in this type of oven (just as not all material can be microwaved).

The reason why some items simply shouldn’t be heated in the microwave has to do with the temperature generated by the appliance. In some cases, it is even possible to cause explosions and fires.

You can tell that the matter is serious, right? So, for your safety and that of your family, check out, below, a list of all the foods you should never cook in the microwave. Are they:

Water (it boils too fast and can cause serious accidents); Eggs; Grape; Pepper; Carrot; Potatoes with skin; Tomatoes with skin; Sausage; Sausage; Tomato Sauce; Breads; Meat (if you want to heat it up, fine, but you can’t cook it).

In addition to food, there are also some materials that should stay away from your microwave. Therefore, when preparing, heating or defrosting your dishes, pay extra attention and do not put the following items in the oven:

Plastic pots (always prefer glass or crockery containers)

packaging made of styrofoam;

Any type of aluminum (both pots and pans and aluminum foil);

Chinese food packaging;

Crockery that have silver or gold details;

Glasses that are not refractory;

Crystal tableware;

Packaging made of acrylic;

Ice cream, margarine, yogurt packaging…;

pizza boxes;

Pet bottles;

Paper bags.

Now it will be easier to use your microwave safely. Save this post for when you need to check prohibited items again.