15 science-proven ways to reduce belly fat – 01/28/2022

Excess belly fat is one of the most uncomfortable silhouette items, but its effects can go beyond the aesthetic issue. If the fat is located in the abdominal cavity, close to important organs, such as the liver, stomach and intestine, the risk of a person suffering from problems such as heart attack, atherosclerosis and type 2 diabetes greatly increases.

To put an end to the problem, the ideal is to change habits to lose weight, which affects the body as a whole, but there are ways to make burning in the waist region more effective. We surveyed 15 of them, all based on scientific studies. But it is very important to be clear that none of them works magic and generates results if done alone. The ideal is to have a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, physical activity and a lot of dedication and perseverance, since nothing happens overnight.

1. Eat more soluble fiber

This type of substance, found in cereals, fruits, vegetables and legumes, absorbs water, forming a kind of gel in the stomach that increases satiety, reducing the intake of excess calories. In addition, it reduces the absorption of fats and sugars from other foods.

A study analyzed the habits of 1,114 Americans over five years and concluded that for every 10 grams of soluble fiber present in the diet, there was an average reduction of 3.7% in the volunteers’ visceral fat.

The ideal is to add sources of the substance to the menu daily, accounting for about six grams daily. It is important not to forget to drink plenty of fluids, as the fibers increase the stool and, if it becomes too dry, it will be difficult to leave the body.

2. Avoid sources of trans fat

It is found naturally in animal foods in very small doses. But it is for the version created by the industry to provide flavor, crunchiness and greater durability to products such as margarine, cookies and ice cream, among others, that experts turn up their noses and claim that there is no minimum recommended amount.

Trans fat increases the levels of LDL, known as bad cholesterol, and reduces the levels of HDL, the good cholesterol, increasing the risk of people suffering from problems such as atherosclerosis, heart attack and stroke.

There are scientific works that relate trans fat to belly enlargement, one of them was done with monkeys. For six years, about 8% of the energy in the animals’ diet came from this ingredient and the result was a 33% increase in the animals’ intra-abdominal fat. In addition, your insulin resistance has increased, which puts your heart health at risk, even without consuming excess calories.

To avoid trans fat, the ideal is to read food labels carefully and avoid as much as possible those that contain this type of fat, also described on packaging as partially hydrogenated fat.

Apps can help count calories and amount of nutrients ingested Image: mego-studio/ Freepik

3. Do not exaggerate in alcoholic beverages

Weighing your hand in drinks is very harmful to the body, including the central region of the body. This was proven by experts who analyzed the alcohol-related habits of 2,343 people. The conclusion was that participants who drank large amounts of drink had more centimeters in the belly region, especially when they exceeded four servings a day. And this was valid even taking into account factors such as age, physical activity and smoking. The findings confirmed the hypothesis that alcohol affects body fat distribution.

4. Have a protein-rich menu

This nutrient stimulates the release of peptide YY, a hormone that acts in the digestive tract promoting satiety. It has also been shown to be effective in building muscle, which leads to increased metabolism. In addition, research has revealed that the class that maintains a diet more filled with sources of protein, such as meat, eggs and dairy products, have less fat in the waist region.

One example was an analysis carried out in Ontario, Canada, with 617 people. They had their habits and abdominal obesity evaluated and the conclusions left no doubt that having a greater amount of protein in their diet is a good idea for those who are looking to reduce excesses in the belly region. The recommendation is 0.8 g/kg of protein per day, that is, 12 to 15% of daily caloric needs.

However, these needs can be modified with advancing age and also taking into account other diseases. Therefore, consulting a nutritionist or a doctor is essential to get the best out of these foods.

5. Reduce stress levels

When we are stressed, the production of cortisol, a hormone that helps prepare our body for danger, is stimulated. Those who live with their nerves on edge and, therefore, spend most of their time with this substance in high gear, can feel it on the scales, as it increases appetite and increases fat storage, even in the middle of the silhouette. And women who already have a wider waist tend to release more cortisol in the face of stressful situations. This is what a study by the Department of Psychology at Yale University showed in the United States. For that reason, doing activities like yoga and meditation is very welcome.

6. Don’t eat too many sugary items

There is a lot of scientific evidence that excess of this ingredient can trigger chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and fatty liver, the accumulation of fat in the liver. A team from the Georgia University of Health Sciences, in the United States, evaluated this relationship in a group of 559 adolescents aged between 14 and 18 years. Their results revealed a direct link between a high-fructose diet and increased visceral fat. According to experts, it is important to be clear that it is not just refined sugar or fructose that can increase belly size. Healthy types, such as honey, should also be eaten sparingly.

7. Do aerobic exercises

Unsurprisingly, sweating your shirt while running, walking, cycling and swimming, among others, is excellent for your health and helps you burn a lot of calories. Research has also shown that aerobic exercise is one of the most effective ways to reduce the accumulation of fat in the waist area.

One study analyzed 400 postmenopausal women and compared the effects of 150 and 300 minutes of moderate to strong intensity aerobic activity over a year. Those in the second group lost more fat in general and belly fat in particular. And consistency is essential for these effects to actually happen.

Quitting smoking, drinking and fast food can help reduce abdominal fat Image: iStock

8. Decrease carbohydrate intake, especially refined ones

Reducing carbohydrate consumption is good for those who want to lose weight, including in the abdominal region. To obtain these benefits, it is not necessary to follow a very strict low carb diet, as scientific evidence has already shown that replacing refined carbohydrates with less processed ones already helps to improve metabolism and reduce excesses in the central region of the body.

A study at Tufts University, in the United States, examined 2,895 people and concluded that the intake of whole carbohydrates is associated with less accumulation of visceral fat, unlike the consumption of refined carbohydrates. This could be linked to the fact that its fiber helps regulate blood sugar and reduce the absorption of fats and sugars from other foods.

9. Do bodybuilding

Strength training is very important to develop and preserve muscle mass, which helps to increase metabolism. Scientific studies have also shown that series favor the reduction of the belly. A study by Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) carried out with 139 obese adolescents showed that combining aerobic exercises and weight training is more efficient to boost metabolism and reduce visceral fat than opting for aerobic exercises alone.

10. Drink green tea

There are indications that the drink favors the fight against fluid retention and increases metabolism, thanks to the presence of caffeine and the antioxidant epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) in its composition. Studies have also linked EGCG to body composition and body fat distribution. One of them showed that, after 12 weeks of monitoring the volunteers, the group that ingested the drink with this substance had a greater reduction in belly fat, especially when there was exercise.

11. Sleep well

Rest is very important for many aspects of health, including preventing weight gain and belly fat accumulation. An analysis of 68,183 women over 16 years revealed that participants who slept less than 5 hours on average gained more weight than those who spent about 7 hours between the sheets. Sleep quality also counts, as studies have already shown that those who suffer from apnea, that is, have interruptions in breathing, are more likely to develop a protruding belly.

Sleeping well helps regulate hormones like cortisol, which in excess can lead to greater fat accumulation. Rest also affects ghrelin and leptin, hormones that are related to hunger.

12. Monitor calorie intake and exercise

There are many details that help to lower the pointer of the scale, but the key to this happening is ensuring a negative caloric balance, eating less than you spend. A food diary is a good ally to keep track of this closely and technology makes this job much easier.

A study monitored 70 people for a year and showed that participants who had the help of a program on their cell phone that allowed constant monitoring of diet and physical activity lost more weight. In addition to counting calories, many apps and websites allow you to track your protein, carbohydrate, fiber, and micronutrient intake, which is also important for weight loss and overall health. But it is essential to remember that no program or website replaces a consultation with a professional.

13. Eat fatty fish every week

Salmon, sardines, anchovies, herring and mackerel, among others, have good quality protein and good doses of omega 3, a type of good fat that helps control cholesterol levels, prevents cardiovascular and brain diseases. , improves memory and increases mood. Scientific studies have shown that this type of food also helps to reduce fat in the liver and in the central region of the body.

One study looked at the effects of fish oil supplementation on resting metabolism, body composition and production of the stress hormone cortisol in adults. The result showed that after six weeks the volunteers who ingested the substance had an increase in lean mass, a reduction in fat and a decrease in cortisol.

14. Eat sources of probiotics

These microorganisms offer several health benefits, such as improving the functioning of the intestine and the immune system. Studies have also shown that some types can help with weight loss and abdominal fat. One example is Lactobacillus fermentum and Lactobacillus amylovorus which, according to a study carried out in Canada, altered the intestinal flora and this was associated with a reduction in the accumulation of body fat.

15. Quit smoking

Smoking harms the body as a whole, including weight gain and the accumulation of belly fat. A study carried out in partnership by researchers from the National Cancer Institute, Fiocruz and Johns Hopkins University, in the United States, with more than 38,000 Brazilian adolescents showed that the waist circumference of smokers was substantially greater than that of those who did not smoke. .

Sources: Delfim Mohana, nutrologist and scientific director of Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology), in the Northeast; Viviane Gomes, nutritionist at Hospital San Gennaro, in São Paulo; Fabricio Ribeiro, nutritionist from São Paulo; Monica Beyruti, nutritionist member of the Department of Nutrition at Abeso (Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome).