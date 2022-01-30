2-year-old Brazilian is successful online with martial arts

Joshua Galvão Nascimento is only two years old from the state of Goiás, but he is already a hit on the internet. Known as “SuperBaby”, Joshua accumulates 1.3 million followers on TikTok, in which the child’s father, Cezar Galvão Nascimento, 50, shares his son’s martial arts skills. The two live in the United States and have already received proposals to participate in different projects, such as an American talent program.

In one of the videos, with 1.2 million views, Joshua manages to remove the cap from a water bottle with just one kick. In another, with 272,000 views, he is able to break a wooden board with a single blow.

“He started to develop this talent practically in his mother’s belly. She is a Taekwondo black belt, practiced the sport during her pregnancy and I think he trained together in her belly”, jokes Cezar, in an interview with UOL. The father, who is also a master of martial arts, said that he realized that the child had a talent for the activity when he was just a few months old.

“I saw him with a month or two already closing his hand, wanting to punch. At 7 months, he was still crawling, and when I went to lift him, he kicked me in the shin, which surprised me”, he recalls.

Cezar, who already has 47 years of involvement with the martial arts, says that he always left his son watching videos of the competitions he participated and other demonstrations and that, during the pandemic, with the temporary closure of the gym he has in Goiânia, he decided to invest in your child’s skills. “And now he’s become this phenomenon,” he says.

Cezar with his son, the ‘SuperBaby’ Image: Personal archive

The father claims that the child’s talent on social networks drew attention from different American programs. One of them was Steve Harvey’s, in which Joshua was invited to the stage to show the skills to spectators. In the program, the “SuperBaby” manages, with a single kick, to take an object from the presenter’s own mouth.

“We already have film producers wanting to sign projects with him. We are still negotiating, but I believe that shooting will start next week. We were also invited to the biggest talent show here, the ‘American Got Talent‘. We will participate in April”, says Cezar.

The martial arts master does not hide his pride in his son and believes that, with his success story, he can pass on a message of inspiration to other parents. “I feel very proud to see the result of my work”, he says. “What my son is having now is the result of work from the very beginning, from when I believed in him. I think it is a very good message for all parents, so that they identify the talent of their children from an early age and support, not discriminate. We have to encourage what they can get out of it.”