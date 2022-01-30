3 natural teas to “suck” blood sugar: know these infusions that will help you control diabetes

High glucose brings several health complications, especially for people with diabetes. But, there are some home remedies that are great to help lower blood sugar levels. Therefore, Casa e Agro, from the Tecnoticias website today, January 29th, will show you 3 natural teas that help solve this problem.

Want to earn R$50 reais today? check out this secret website that no one wants you to know about!



High blood sugar levels are caused by eating too much sweets and carbohydrates. Therefore, maintaining a healthy diet is essential to control and avoid spikes in blood glucose. On the other hand, the natural teas that we’ll show you later can help normalize blood glucose.

Learn more: Garlic tea with lemon: boost immunity and strengthen your body with this powerful infusion

3 natural teas to “suck” blood sugar

High glucose usually causes symptoms such as nausea, headache, excessive thirst, constant urge to urinate, drowsiness and tiredness. Therefore, it is essential to consult an endocrinologist periodically and report, if you have noticed these symptoms. Anyway, in our list of teas to “suck” blood sugar, we can find:

1. Cow’s paw tea

This medicinal plant has a substance that acts in the body in a similar way to insulin. Furthermore, the effectiveness of pata-de-vaca for this purpose has always been popular knowledge. However, recent studies carried out in laboratory animals have proven its efficiency in controlling diabetes.

2. Trepador indigo tea

Tea from this plant lowers blood sugar levels. Therefore, it became known worldwide as the “insulin of nature”. In addition, this drink can help regulate the functioning of the digestive system, acting as a natural laxative.

See also: What are the best teas to lose weight? 3 natural options that will help you in this process

3. Chamomile tea with cinnamon

Here we have a perfect match. Well, these two ingredients can fight type 2 diabetes. If left untreated, this type of diabetes can cause blindness, damage internal organs and damage nerves. Daily consumption of chamomile tea with cinnamon can drastically reduce the concentration of some enzymes harmful to the body. In this way, this reduction can benefit the health of vision, muscles and nerves.

Usage tip

Anyone who uses medication to control diabetes and intends to consume the natural teas, you must first inform the doctor before ingesting. That is, nothing beats the prescription and guidance of a specialist .

You may also like: What are the best teas to lose weight? 3 natural options that will help you in this process