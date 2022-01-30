40% FGTS fine and unemployment insurance may end

In recent weeks, a topic has made workers very apprehensive. This is because, due to a survey carried out by the Grupo de Altos Estudos do Trabalho (GEAT), the fine of 40% of the FGTS it’s the unemployment insurance can end.

The GEAT is linked to the Federal Government and is composed of jurists, academics and economists. Recently, the group indicated a series of changes related to labor legislation.

Will 40% FGTS fine and unemployment insurance end?

As mentioned, among the new rules suggested by the study group, is to end with the right to a fine of 40% of the FGTS it’s the unemployment insurance. The intention would be to reduce employee turnover, bringing more resources for companies to invest in new hires.

According to information, the initiative would come with the objective of reducing the number of unemployment in the country, so that the resources of the fine from the FGTS It’s from unemployment insurance have other purposes in the market.

In this way, considering the end of the two benefits, the company would stop paying these amounts to the dismissed workers and would pass the amounts on to the government. Thus, the amount would be allocated to the FAT (Worker Support Fund).

Change in transfers

The end of the 40% fine and the unemployment insurance it would influence that the transfers of values ​​by the companies were destined to the government, which would forward the amounts to the FAT. The Fund would be responsible for supplying the accounts of the FGTS linked to workers who receive up to one minimum wage.

In this sense, the amount would be distributed among the accounts within a period of up to 30 months. In addition, according to the study, the FAT would deposit an amount equivalent to 16% of the salary of the worker who earns up to a minimum wage and a half for a period of 30 months.

In this way, the amount would reach 24%, considering the 16% deposited by the FAT and the 8% of the salary that are normally deposited to workers by companies in the accounts of the FGTS.

Thus, after 30 months of deposits, workers would reach 7.2 minimum wages in their FGTS accounts and the government would stop depositing the 16%. Remembering that the 8% deposited by the employer would continue to be credited.

Furthermore, the value of these 7.2 salaries in the accounts of the FGTS of workers would undergo a monetary correction, according to the rates practiced by the government to increase the income of employees who earn up to one and a half minimum wage.

This readjustment would allow that, when workers complete 12 minimum wages in the FGTS, they would have the right to withdraw the 8% deposited every month by the companies.

What happens if the worker is fired?

In the event of a dismissal, the worker would have the right to withdraw every month an amount equivalent to a salary he received while working with a formal contract.

The measure would allow the citizen to have a kind of savings with deposits from the FGTS, as well as the possibility of withdrawing every month the 8% that the company deposits in the Fund’s accounts after completing 12 minimum wages in reserve.

However, workers who earn a higher remuneration would be without the benefits that protect them, precisely, in the event of a possible dismissal without just cause.