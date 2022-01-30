5 Reasons Not to Miss ‘The Voice +’ Season 2 Premiere | 2022

ludmilla sent to let you know it’s today! THE The Voice +a program that promises strong emotions, returns to the Globe in search of talents over 60 years old throughout Brazil. And novelty is not lacking in this comeback, it saw? That’s why, We’ve separated 5 reasons why you don’t miss this premiere for NOTHING! ✨🥳

1. Amazing judges 🙌

The jury of the reality is made up of a team! In addition to Ludmilla, who has already participated in the first season, Fafá de Belém, Carlinhos Brown and Toni Garrido will debut in the format. Such a cast, beast!

2. Exciting Stories ❤️

The Voice Mais is coming back

If, like us, you like excitement, the The Voice + it’s the right program! In addition to being talented, the participants have surprising and inspiring life stories. Who already has the box of tissues next to them? 🥰

3. Talents gathered in one place 🎤

Talent is not lacking in the participants and, without a doubt, everyone will give their best! In pursuit of the prize BRL 250 thousand and a record deal Universal Music, the stage of the dispute becomes the spotlight for great talents to emerge for all of Brazil! 👏

Want to hear great hits? THE The Voice + is the right place for you! The repertoire chosen by the participants is very vast, with music for all tastes – from hits nationals to those international that cannot be missed in any playlist! 💃

5. Dreams don’t age ✨

Dreams do not get old

If there’s one lesson you can take away from the show, it’s that it’s never too late to chase your dreams, and do you want a more incredible mantra to start the year than this one? Inspiration and a lot of talent, we see, listen and sing along here! 💖💫

