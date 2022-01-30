5G will cost at least BRL 250 per month when it arrives – 01/29/2022 – Mercado

Brazilians will only have pure 5G, the so-called standalone, from July next year, starting in the capitals.

Initial estimates by one of the operators indicate that these plans will cost more than 4G, with prices of at least BRL 250 per month for postpaid bills and data usage restrictions.

At this level, national 5G will follow international prices until the massification of the service brings down the price of chips and devices, currently the main barriers to accessing the service.

Operators expect to reach 500 million accesses in three years between residential and business subscribers.

In the meantime, operators plan to migrate customers who currently use 4G technology to the so-called 5G DSS, a service that uses current 4G frequencies to reach 5G speeds with latency (response time between cell phone communication with antennas) small. In this process, the price should remain the same.

Recently, Tim President Pietro Labriola said that the operator’s commercial strategy will follow Uber’s pricing dynamics.

“When you use [a Uber]you have Uber Black and other tiers,” he said. “The price is related to the level of service.”

Labriola said that packages with unlimited data usage are days away from 5G. “In other countries unlimited use packages [no 5G] exist, but they are restricted.”

Initially, it will be up to companies to expand the consumption of 5G, unlike what happened with previous technologies (3G and 4G).

Executives from Claro and Vivo are unanimous in stating that the initial launch of 5G –which will lead to a drop in price for other users– will occur through companies, which are already planning ways to modernize their activities through the new technology.

Agribusiness and industry should lead the queue of the main consumers of the new technology.

Due to the low latency and high speeds in the standalone network, which will be built exclusively for 5G, industries will be able to automate their plants, new applications, and solutions will come for logistics and transport services.

In agriculture, producers will be able to have applications that, from sensors in the soil, will tell which cultivated areas need fertilizer or water, which will increase productivity while reducing costs. Drones will fly over the crop to estimate production through images, ensuring predictability for the crop and anticipating the formation of market prices.

Cities will be able to have remotely controlled water, electricity, sanitation and traffic control systems. Vehicles may be guided.

Municipalities are already targeting this type of solution. In Curitiba, Mayor Rafael Grecca is considering using a partnership with Abdi (Brazilian Innovation Development Agency) to design intelligent solutions for traffic light control. The waiting time would respect the movement of vehicles on each lane and no longer for a previously defined time.

Medical services, including surgeries, may be provided remotely. Access to state-of-the-art education can be done via the internet from anywhere in the country through classes or distance courses.

This is the revolution promised by 5G that should, according to a study by Omni, a consultancy specializing in telecommunications, catapult Brazil’s GDP by R$6.5 trillion by 2030 if all the features of fifth-generation technology are implemented in the country.

For no other reason, Tim, Claro and Vivo acquired, in the auction held in November, 26 GHz (gigahertz) frequencies to test services aimed at agribusiness, mainly in the Midwest, and industries, in metropolitan regions.

Frequencies are avenues through which telecoms carry their signals. Outside of them, interference occurs. In the 5G auction held in November, ten operators acquired licenses in the 700 MHz (megahertz) bands; 2.3, 3.5 and 26 GHz for around BRL 47 billion. They will pay the Union, however, around R$ 5 billion, discounting mandatory investments in the connection of all locations with 4G telephony.

In addition to the big three in the sector (Vivo, Claro and Tim), other local groups bought frequencies. Many plan to connect to small local providers and regional companies that intend to deliver industrial automation solutions in their areas of coverage.

For this they will have to build new networks. Tim, Vivo and Claro estimate to invest more than R$ 150 billion in the construction of their 5G networks in the next eight years. This is without counting the approximately R$ 40 billion in mandatory investments imposed by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) in the massification of 4G throughout the country.

“5G will spread in society through smartphones and the countless applications in the productive fabric”, says Marcos Ferrari, president of Conéxis, an association that brings together operators. “Its massification will take place through high investments and compliance with the obligations of the public notice, which will come mainly from companies consolidated in the market, as has occurred in countries that have already started the implementation of 5G.”