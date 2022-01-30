85-year-old photographer falls on the street and dies of hypothermia after not being rescued by anyone

René Robert, 85, died of hypothermia after collapsing on a Paris street. He was without help for nine hours. What draws attention that the photographer fell on a busy road. The place is full of restaurants, which makes it difficult to imagine that no one has seen it.

René ended up lying on the ground throughout the night, exposed to the 3°C cold. That’s why he couldn’t resist. Journalist Michel Mompontent was outraged by the fact and said that his friend was “killed by indifference”.

Mompontent reported that Robert “died alone” on a very busy street in the French capital. This is because nobody wanted to stop to help their friend. “This tragic and disgusting end of life teaches us something about ourselves,” he vented on his Twitter profile.

A homeless person was the one who found René on the ground and called 911 around 6:30 am. The photographer was taken to the hospital. At the unit, doctors identified head trauma and severe hypothermia.

Read more:

1 – Students will have to present proof of vaccination in schools, says Government of SP

2 – Lava Jato yielded 10 times greater earnings for Moro in a US company. By Jeferson Miola

3 – “What did you work on to earn this money?”, asks Lenio Streck to Moro about Alvarez & Marsal

Photographer René Robert and his career

He became popular for being a great connoisseur of flamenco and photographing several artists, such as Paco de Lucía, Vicente Amigo, Eva Yerbabuena, Marina Heredia and Estrella Morente. Robert held numerous exhibitions throughout his life in cities across Europe such as Paris, Rome and Luxembourg.

René’s death took place on January 19, but became public only on Thursday (27). He has received honors from various artists and institutions, such as Cervantes de Paris.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link