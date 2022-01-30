9 new releases to keep an eye on

Expectations for the arrival of new smartphones are already high at the beginning of 2022. The year promises to be important in the world of cell phones, with releases awaited since last year by consumers.

tilt gathered the 9 cell phones that should appear on the shelves of physical and online stores.

iPhone 14

Image of what would be the iPhone 14, released by Front Page Tech Image: Reproduction / Front Page Tech (Renders by Ian)

Perhaps the big smartphone of the year, which should come very prominently during Apple’s conference in the second half. If it follows tradition, it will be available for purchase in September in the United States.

The company is expected to confirm some strong rumors of design changes, as they were in the last two. One of the speculations is the front of the cell phone, which may be less rectangular and bring the pill-hole model on the screen. It’s something similar to smartphones like the Galaxy S10+.

There is also an expectation of an improvement in the quality of the camera, being able to shoot footage in up to 8K – to give you an idea, the iPhone 13 Pro Max records in 4K. The rear cameras, by the way, may not have the traditional Apple relief.

The device must have a version with up to 2 TB of internal storage. There is also a strong chance that the model will not have a mini version, which had less impact than imagined. Therefore, the company would only launch the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone SE3 (or SE 2022)

Rumors have a design of what the iPhone SE3 would look like Image: Playback/ Tom’s Guide

Another Apple device, which follows in the line of the most affordable models, with modern processing and cameras.

It probably won’t come with many new features, following the simpler design and a small performance improvement, in addition to the support for 5G (a novelty that should be constant in the market for the year).

Some rumors even account for the iPhone SE3 to have the facial unlocking system, Face ID. Its launch should happen in the first half of this year.

Galaxy S22

Samsung should launch three models of the S22 line Image: Playback/ Tom’s Guide

If Apple fans will be fine with this year’s releases, the same can be said for Samsung consumers. The big announcement of the year should be the S22 line, with three models: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ (Plus) and Galaxy S22 Ultra. They are expected to appear in September.

Everyone’s processor must be the Exynos 2200, manufactured directly by the company. A rumor says that the screen will be 6.8 inches, 2K resolution and refresh rate at least 120 Hz. All very similar to the S21 Ultra.

Regarding the cameras, there should be five, with a lens that reduces glare and reflections.

There is also speculation of a version with 1 TB of internal storage. The S Pen may also appear with the possibility of storing it in the device itself.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro

Possible image of Huawei Mate 50 Pro Image: Playback/ Twitter/ @HoiIndi

The new Huawei device is initially scheduled to appear in stores around the world as early as March.

The Chinese company bets on a unique resistance battery in the phone market. It should be 7000mAh — to give you an idea, the market standard is 4000mAh, but some devices go up to 5000 and 6000.

Rumors also indicate new features on the screen and up to 512 GB for internal storage.

In addition, the device can have dual front camera and four rear cameras.

A conference scheduled for June this year may also announce a new operating system, HarmonyOS 3.0, which is based on Android but does not have the Play Store.

Xiaomi 12

Chinese company presents its new smartphone Xiaomi 12 Image: Playback / Xiaomi

If a Chinese company enters the year full of questions, the other appears with a very firm model in the market dispute. Announced in the last week of 2021, the Xiaomi device arrives as a great competitor of the year, at least in the first few months.

The highlight is a fast charging support, 120W wired, and 12GB RAM. The high resolution screen, measuring 6.7 inches, is another highlight.

The price, converted to reais, ranged from R$3,300 to R$3,900, depending on memory specifications.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced versions also appear strongly in the international market. Each of them brings improvements to the operating system and image quality. These lines should appear in the course of 2022.

Zenfone 9

Zenfone 9 should come with few changes compared to the previous model Image: Reproduction / 3cinfor

Asus bets on the new Zenfone as the main sales focus for the year. But it should come with very few changes. The main thing should be in the internal storage, which should reach up to 512 GB, and with 16 GB of RAM. In addition, the camera must have a focus within the zoom and a new sensor on the back.

The Rog Phone 6 and Rog Phone 6 Pro are also expected for 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro has already been launched in China and should arrive here with 5G version Image: Disclosure

One of the manufacturers gaining more relevance in recent years, Realme promises to come with a very different device this year.

A leaked test in late 2021 shows how the processor works: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

A highlight is the fully ecological model made by designer Naoto Fukasawa. The polymer used to build the device follows an entirely sustainable paper art concept.

It has already been launched in China and should arrive in Brazil throughout the year with a 5G version.

The value in Asian territory was around R$ 3.4 thousand.

OnePlus 10 Pro

First impressions of the OnePlus 10 Pro point to improvements in camera quality Image: Disclosure

Another device that has already appeared on the international market, the cell phone has an important improvement in camera quality compared to the 9 Pro, especially for photos.

At the launch in China, the device cost between R$ 4,090 and R$ 4,600, in the conversion.

Nokia X50

Another one that appears much more in the field of speculation, the smartphone should replace the Nokia 8.3.

The great attraction of the device is the possibility of a camera with 108 megapixels and with five cameras together.

In addition, the screen should also be improved, with 6.5 inches.

Waiting for the next few months to check out the news.