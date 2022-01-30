9 tips that will help you naturally control high blood pressure

Two of the leading causes of death in the world, the heart attack it’s the cerebrovascular accident (stroke), are directly related to high blood pressure. The risk that this condition brings causes serious damage to the body.

When someone has high blood pressure, it means that the person’s blood has difficulty getting to other organs in the body. And she becomes a problem when she goes from 12 to 8.

Despite the risks, it is possible to try keep blood pressure balanced, starting with the reduction in the consumption of salt, fatty foods and alcoholic beverages. Another tip is to keep a adequate water intakedrinking about 2 liters a day, and exercising for at least 30 minutes every day.

9 tips to control high blood pressure naturally

Some practices that can help control high blood pressure naturally consist of following good health habits, namely:

Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes a day; Avoid the consumption of fats and fried foods as much as possible; Control blood cholesterol; Avoid drugs that increase blood pressure such as caffeine, antidepressants, corticosteroids, amphetamines, cocaine and others; Reduce the use of salt, replacing herbs; Avoid stressful situations; Decrease body weight; Stop smoking cigarettes; Avoid alcoholic beverages.

Important: Even if the condition has no cure, it is still possible to manage high blood pressure properly. When in more serious cases, the cardiologist can guide the use of antihypertensive drugs.