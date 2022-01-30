Accounts have the smallest hole since 2014 – 01/29/2022 – News

With a strong increase in tax collection, government accounts recorded in 2021 the lowest primary deficit since 2014. The difference between revenues and expenses (without taking into account interest expenses) was negative by R$ 35.073 billion last year , after a deficit of BRL 743.255 billion in 2020.

TN file Paulo Guedes says that an important part of the adjustment was the control of total expenses

The 2021 gap is equivalent to 0.4% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), after a deficit of 10.0% of GDP in 2020 to face the covid-19 pandemic. This is the lowest level for expenditures since 2014 (18.1% of GDP).

Last year’s fiscal target allowed for a primary deficit of up to R$247.118 billion in Central Government accounts.

The balance – which includes the National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank accounts, was positive at R$ 13.824 billion in December, the best performance for the month since 2013, when there was a surplus of R$ 23.093.

In 2021, revenues had a real increase of 21.6% compared to the previous year. Expenses fell by 23.6% in 2021, after discounting inflation.

When commenting on the result, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stated that an important part of the adjustment of public accounts was the control of total expenditures. He also said that it is necessary to be careful with the salaries of servers, as the country is still at “war” due to the pandemic.

When sanctioning the 2022 Budget approved by the National Congress, President Jair Bolsonaro maintained the forecast of R$ 1.7 billion for readjustments of servers.

“Evolution”

Yesterday, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, predicted that the consolidated public sector will register a surplus in eight or nine years and that it will continue to grow. “The widows of stagnation are dreaming of a return to Central Planning,” he said.

Guedes also said that, instead of maintaining a Ministry of Planning, as existed in other governments, what exists today is a strengthening of the Civil House.

Earlier, Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) found that, dissatisfied with the existence of a “parallel civil house”, there was an intention to fortify Minister Ciro Nogueira.

“Now there is total integration. The Ministry of Economy has a voice, that’s why things happen quickly. It’s all happening at the same time, that’s why it works”, guaranteed Guedes.

GDP

Still sending a message to his critics, the Economy Minister said that many economists will have to raise their projections for this year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “They have already missed three years, they will miss the fourth year”, he warned.

Throughout 2022, according to Guedes, programs such as Pronampe and FGI will be renewed. At the end of his speech, the minister provoked those who go against his assessments and work: “minority that miss corruption and stagnation continue to make wrong projections.”

“Caution”

In the assessment of the executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) of the Federal Senate, Felipe Salto, the performance will not be repeated this year. “For two reasons: first, because the collection tends to lose steam, with GDP growing at 0.5% and inflation slowing; second, because the tables on the spending ceiling, with the PEC of Precatórios, which opened a hole of R$ 112.6 billion for 2022”, he said.

He recalls that the government itself foresees, in the annual budget law, the increase of the deficit to R$ 79.3 billion. “In the case of the IFI, we project a deficit of R$ 106.2 billion (deficit). In any case, it is still a delicate fiscal situation.”

Salto also says “it is a mistake” to analyze the 2021 data and simply project it into the future. “This analysis based on the rear-view mirror makes no sense, because the situation is quite negative for activity, for interest rates and for public debt.”