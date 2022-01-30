After a historic feat, Bia Haddad Maia takes the runner-up at the Australian Open | sneakers

Bia Haddad Maia had already made her way through history by reaching the final of the Australian Open. Alongside Kazakh Anna Danilina, the Brazilian achieved quite a feat by becoming the first Brazilian finalist in Melbourne in the Open Era. But the title didn’t come this time. Even with the strong presence of Brazilians in the arena, Bia ended up losing to the current Olympic champions and the best in the world, the Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, by 2 sets to 1, partial 6/7, 6/4 and 6/ 4, at Rod Laver Arena.

Bia Haddad is in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open — Photo: Robert Prange / Getty Images

In addition to ranking leaders, Krejcikova and Siniakova were runners-up at the Australian Open last year. The Czechs win their fourth Grand Slam title. Previously, they were champions at Roland Garros, in 2018 and 2021, and at Wimbledon, in 2018.

After the match, Bia talked about the excellent campaign at the Australian Open,

– I wanted to thank everyone from Brazil who came here. I’m not Australian, but today I felt at home here. Today was a very special day. I would like to thank Anna for everything I have learned from her. There were eight games of three sets, we always gave our best here. Of course, it was not the result we wanted, but we did our best – highlighted Bia, who was moved several times in the ceremony speech.

This was Bia’s first confrontation against the Czechs on the professional circuit. But the three had met before in a junior grand slam final. In 2013, Krejcikova and Siniakova prevailed against Brazilian and Ecuadorian Domenica Gonzalez and took the title.

Alongside Bia, Danilina has also made history. Born in Russia, but naturalized Kazakh, the tennis player is the first in the country to reach a Grand Slam final. At 26 years old, she has been specializing in doubles matches. She currently occupies the 53rd position in the ranking.

Anna Danilina and Bia Haddad were doubles champions at the WTA 500 in Sydney — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Bia became the first Brazilian finalist at the Australian Open in the Open Era, which began in 1968. In addition, she obtained the best result for the country’s women since the 1965 semifinal of Maria Esther Bueno, who won the 1960 doubles and was runner-up in 1965 in the individual tournament. In Grand Slams in general, the taboo in women’s tennis is less: 54 years since Maria Esther Bueno’s conquest, in 1968, in doubles at the US Open.