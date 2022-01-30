After new decision, can gasoline price fall?

THE freezing of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) of fuels was extended by decision of the governors. Although they had signaled that this would not happen, the authorities decided to extend the measure for another 60 days.

At least until March 31, the state tax on gasoline and diesel will have no effect on potential price changes. The expectation is to avoid further increases for consumers.

However, the measure is seen as insufficient. “The governors defend, however, that structural solutions be created to stabilize fuel prices, such as a price equalization fund,” said the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).

equalization background

The states once again stated that the ICMS freeze alone will not be enough to prevent further increases in gasoline. According to them, the problem lies in the pricing policy adopted by Petrobras, which ties the readjustments to the dollar and the price of oil on the international market.

Confaz explained again that the fund would serve to “prevent the readjustments of the barrel of oil in the international market from being passed on to the final price of fuels, as has been the case, generating frequent increases.”

The plan is to create a resource cushion to stabilize prices when international quotations fluctuate. The bill that proposes the change is already being processed in the National Congress.