After the bread roll at the ‘BBB 22’, Maíra Cardi tells her daughter that Arthur Aguiar ate too much at the party: see reaction

After the bread roll. Arthur Aguiar doesn’t have a second of peace anymore. While the brother delights in gluten-, sugar- and fat-based foods, out here, his wife, Maíra Cardi, has small attacks with the boy’s lack of composure. Even their daughter is thrilled with the fence-jumping that her father has been giving at every meal at “BBB 22”.

After last Wednesday’s party, in which Arthur got into the jackfruit and ate from pizza to hamburgers, including lasagna and sweets, Maíra had a serious conversation with Sophia Cardi Aguiar and recorded a video. When listing what her father ate, Maíra captures the girl’s reactions, who are incredulous.

Maíra Cardi tells her daughter that Arthur Aguiar ate too much at a party Photo: rep/ instagram

“Can you believe that yesterday there was a party and your father went to the party? And he ate lasagna, hamburgers, pizza… Everything wrong?”, confides the weight loss coach.

Soon after, Sophia lists what food itself is like. “I don’t eat that. I eat gluten-free flour, gluten-free cookies, yogurt with berries,” said Arthur’s daughter.

In the video’s caption, Maíra wrote through her daughter to justify the child’s diet, to whom she finds her too rigid: “Yes, guys, I eat cookies, I eat bread, cookies… But everything is gluten-free and sugar-free! daddy take care of my health so that I can be a healthy child! I don’t miss anything because I eat everything and I don’t feel like it! Everything is healthy and for us my health is VERY important! Nobody forbids me to eat anything, I already know what which is good for me, because I was taught that way! What about you? What do you like to eat healthy?”.