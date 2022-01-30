After the wedding party, Jojo Todynho and her husband go through trouble: ‘I missed the flight’ | celebrities



Jojo Todynho and husband miss their honeymoon flightReproduction / Instagram

Rio – Jojo Todynho and her husband, Lucas Souza, have already started their honeymoon facing a perrengue. After sealing the union this Saturday (29), the couple did not hide their frustration while the funkeira used Instagram Stories to tell that she missed the flight to the destination where they intend to enjoy the first days as newlyweds.

In the sequence of videos shared by Jojo, the two appear sitting on a bench at the empty airport, visibly tired after last night’s binge. “Good morning!”, says the artist, who is soon interrupted by her husband: “Good morning to whom?”, asks Lucas, making the beloved laugh.

“Laughing with respect. We are in front of the gate. We missed the flight”, said the presenter. Still in disbelief in the situation, Jojo criticized the establishment when giving details about the mishap: “It’s not enough to have entered this fucking airport that is horrible. It’s big as fuck and nobody gives you information and you walk and go. . Go on. And then, I simply missed the flight”, he vents.

The ex-A Fazenda also made a point of remembering that she twisted her knee during the wedding party and shot: “It even seems like a joke”. “We started the honeymoon well”, jokes Lucas. A short time later, the singer returned to Stories in a relaxed atmosphere, while her husband pushed her in a wheelchair through the airport, heading towards the box office to solve the problem they faced.

Jojo Todynho and Army officer Lucas Souza were married last Saturday afternoon, on a farm in the West Zone of Rio. Among the guests for the ceremony, there were friends, relatives and some celebrities such as Fabiana Karla, David Brazil and Danilo Faro. Silvania, Ludmilla’s mother, also joined other names such as Raissa Barbosa, Mariano and Jakelyne Oliveira to honor the bride.